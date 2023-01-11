Delaware school board elects officers

During its organizational meeting on Monday, the Delaware City Schools Board of Education elected officers and took a moment to remember a student who passed away this week.

The board meeting began with a moment of silence for a Dempsey Middle School student who died Monday. The district reported the sixth grade student passed away at home Monday morning. The district did not release the name of the student or any other details in order to respect the family’s privacy. The district reported it has a crisis intervention team made up of trained professionals ready to help students who are are struggling after the news.

After the meeting formally began, Superintendent Heidi Kegley recognized the board for School Board Appreciation Month.

“Thank you for the amazing service you provide not only to our school district and our students, but to our entire community and the time you spend and the work you put forth to make this district and incredible place for us to all work,” Kegley said.

The board then held its election of officers for the year, and Jayna McDaniel-Browning was elected board president, while Ted Backus was elected board vice president. They were sworn in immediately after their elections.

The board also approved its meeting schedule for the year. According to the schedule, the board will met on Feb. 6, March 13, April 3, May 1, May 22, June 20, July 10, Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 11.

The board then approved the graduation of two students, Grayson Kirtland and Sarah Rathkopf.

The board held a public hearing regarding the rehire of a previously retired employee, Debi Wood, a custodian. No comments were submitted.

The board also accepted the resignations of Carol Bull, an educational assistant at Willis Education Center; Ellen Stelzer, a sixth-grade teacher at Dempsey; and Tatiana Lavette, a classified substitute at Woodward Elementary.

The board will met next on Feb. 6.

Moment of silence held for sixth grader

