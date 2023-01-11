SourcePoint awarded accreditation

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded SourcePoint’s in-home care program a three-year Accreditation of Case Management for Long-term Services and Supports (LTSS). The three-year accreditation is the highest level of achievement awarded by NCQA, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality.

NCQA’s Case Management Accreditation for LTSS Distinction is a comprehensive, evidence-based program that evaluates the quality of case management programs in community-based organizations like SourcePoint. Earning NCQA’s Accreditation of Case Management for LTSS demonstrates that an organization is dedicated to coordinating the delivery of care in a person-centered and integrated manner to help individuals function optimally in their preferred setting.

SourcePoint’s in-home care program is designed to help Delaware County adults 55 and older remain living safely in their own homes with independence and dignity. Services include emergency response systems, home-delivered meals, medical transportation, personal care, and more, and are overseen by licensed social workers and counselors.

“I am exceptionally proud of the work we do at SourcePoint to ensure that our community is living well as we age,” said Fara Waugh, CEO. “Our in-home care team works diligently by thoroughly assessing our clients’ complex and varying needs and developing individual care plans that address those needs.”

NCQA’s rigorous requirements for case management encourage organizations to continuously enhance the quality of services they deliver. The Case Management for LTSS Accreditation Program assesses several standards, including program description, patient identification and assessment, person-centered care planning and monitoring, care transitions, measurement and quality improvement, staffing, training, and verification, and rights and responsibilities.

SourcePoint is Case Management for LTSS accredited through January 2026.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

Stacy Oyster (left), a SourcePoint care consultant, meets with a client in her home. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_stacy-SourcePoint.jpg Stacy Oyster (left), a SourcePoint care consultant, meets with a client in her home. Courtesy photo | SourcePoint

Submitted story

Submitted by SourcePoint.

Submitted by SourcePoint.