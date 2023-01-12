YMCA of Central Ohio adds new VP positions

In an effort to better serve the central Ohio greater community and provide services that help all people reach their full potential, YMCA of Central Ohio has announced a new staff restructuring model. The Y has added three district vice president positions that will directly manage multiple health and wellness centers within the YMCA service area and oversee and support teams of their assigned locations.

YMCA of Central Ohio is proud to name former executive director of the Delaware Community Center YMCA, Roger Hanafin, as a district vice president overseeing Delaware Community Center YMCA, Hilliard/Ray Patch Family YMCA, Liberty Township/Powell YMCA and Don M. and Margaret Hilliker YMCA. In his new role, Hanafin will still be based at the Delaware YMCA overseeing operations as well as providing support to teams at each of the above YMCA locations.

“The world has never needed the Y more than it needs it right now,” YMCA of Central Ohio District Vice President Roger Hanafin said. “We need a place where we can come together with our neighbors and break down the divides that separate us. I am excited to play a role in a movement that makes our communities stronger, healthier and happier.”

Hanafin has spent 14 years with the YMCA of Central Ohio. During his time with the Y, he has served as executive director for the Delaware Community Center YMCA and youth development director. He was previously summer camp director at YMCA Camp Willson in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Hanafin is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, where he received honors.

This staffing restructure will ensure operational excellence and improved service delivery. As centers of communities across central Ohio, the YMCA is committed to creating a positive impact for all.

The Delaware Community Center YMCA has served the residents of Delaware County and its surrounding area for 10 years, empowering youth and families and strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Through membership, partnerships and philanthropic support, the Y provides access to services and programs that help all people reach their full potential.

For more information, visit ymcacolumbus.org/delaware.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware Community Center YMCA.

