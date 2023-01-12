City, ODOT to tackle Point

Preparations for the highly-anticipated Point Improvements Project are nearing completion following Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council.

During the meeting, council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Tom Homan to enter into a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the construction of the project. With the contract in place, the project has now entered the bidding stage to decide who will lead the construction.

Bids will be opened on Jan. 26, after which time a determination on the award of the contract will be made by ODOT in consultation with the city. Construction is expected to begin this spring with a targeted completion date of Sept. 30, 2025.

The full scope of the project includes “reconstructing U.S. 36 between Foley Street and Kilbourne Road (S.R. 521)/Mill Run Crossing and portions of East Street, Moore Street, East Central Avenue (S.R. 37), East Point Crossing, Bowtown Road (C.R. 84), Kilbourne Road (S.R. 521), and Mill Run Crossing, including replacing Bridge No. DEL-36-1126 (SFN 2100967), full depth pavement, realignment, widening, resurfacing, traffic islands, curb, sidewalk, shared use path, curb ramps, guardrail, fence, drainage, water main work, sanitary sewer, lighting, signage, pavement markings, traffic signals, and landscaping, lying within the City of Delaware,” according to the contract.

The agreement between ODOT and the city notes the total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $41.94 million, with the city contributing $8,157,596.20. Of the more than $8.1 million owed by the city, $6,957,596 will come from the Point Project Capital Fund, while a combined $1.2 million will be drawn from the Water Construction, Stormwater, and Wastewater Construction funds.

Funding from the city’s Point Capital Fund will include the use of $7 million in debt revenues previously authorized by council.

During Monday’s meeting, Homan noted the city’s request for a federal community projects grant in the amount of $2 million has also been approved, although he went on to say they’re still working through how the funds will be applied to the project.

Other sources of funding commitments in place for the project include approximately $20.47 million from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and $11.2 million from the Transportation Review Advisory Council. In total, $40,327,670 has been secured for the project.

Tom Slack, the capital programs administrator for ODOT District 6, said during the meeting, “This has been quite a long journey, as I’m sure you’re well aware, and a project that is very important for the city of Delaware and the region as well. We are very appreciative of all the city’s efforts and partnership with city staff, in particular, moving forward with this project through the years and taking on the lead of the design efforts, working with us on the financing, the railroad coordination, the environmental coordination, and the property coordination along the way.”

Slack added, “We’re ready to move forward with putting this project out for bid to the lowest bid contractor here at the end of January and commencing with construction here in the spring. We’re looking forward to that opportunity.”

Pictured is a rendering of the planned improvements to The Point in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_West-view-of-Point1024_1.jpg Pictured is a rendering of the planned improvements to The Point in Delaware. Courtesy photo | City of Delaware

Project now in bidding, construction phase

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

