Buckeye Valley BOE elects officers, new DACC representative

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education elected new officers as well as appointed a new representative to the Delaware Area Career Center during its first meeting of the year Wednesday.

The organizational meeting was held at Buckeye Valley High School and began with the election of Donald Dicke as board president. Dicke was elected in 2021 and served as vice president last year. Tom Ailabouni, who was also elected in 2021, was selected to serve as vice president this year.

The board also discussed the Buckeye Valley representative to the DACC Board of Education. The representative is a member of the Buckeye Valley community and attends and votes in all DACC board meetings for a three-year term.

Buckeye Valley Superintendent Paul Craft said Tom Kaelber had been serving the district in that role for 12 years, but during his review of board policies, he found there is a policy that limits the number of terms to two.

“(Kaelber) has done a really, really good job,” Craft said. “I’m personally very appreciative of the service that he’s given.”

Craft recommended a current board member become the new representative to the DACC board, and Dicke nominated Ailabouni, who was elected as the new representative.

Also during the meeting, the board held first readings and discussed a number of board policies. Craft said last year’s board president, Amy Dutt, asked him to make reviewing the board’s policies a goal and said some of the policies had not been formally reviewed since 2008. Craft added while many of the policies didn’t need changed, he wanted to formally document that they had been recently reviewed and approved.

The board also discussed its membership in the Ohio School Board Association. Craft said membership is valuable because of the information provided by the association, even if the board doesn’t always agree with the association’s decisions.

“The rate at which the state is changing educational policy at the legislative level … it would be huge struggle for us to keep up,” Craft said. “So for me, that information flow we get from OSBA is vital to what it is that we do.”

The board voted to continue its membership in OSBA.

As for the 2023 meeting schedule, the board approved meetings on Feb. 16, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 23, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. Meetings will be held at Buckeye Valley High School at 6:30 p.m.

