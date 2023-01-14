O’Brien to remain Olentangy BOE president

The Olentangy Local Schools Board of Education held an organizational meeting on Thursday to select the board’s new leadership in 2023 and approve the board’s district committee and Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) representation.

Current President Kevin O’Brien was reelected to continue serving as the president of the board after being nominated by board member Dr. LaKesha Wyse during the meeting. O’Brien has been with the board since 2010, when he was appointed to fill an unexpired term, and is currently the longest-tenured member of the board. His term is set to expire at the end of this year.

Following O’Brien’s reelection as president, board member Brandon Lester received the nomination for vice president by O’Brien and was approved by his fellow board members. Lester was elected to the board in November 2021 and has a term that expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

O’Brien and Lester were sworn in following their respective nominations, at which time the board approved the various committee representations. Both will serve on the district’s Facilities Committee, while O’Brien will also serve on the Finance and Audit Committee. In addition to the Facilities Committee, Lester will also serve on the Policy Committee.

Board member Dr. Kevin Daberkow was appointed to serve alongside O’Brien on the Finance and Audit Committee, while board member Dr. Libby Wallick will serve on both the Policy and Advocacy committees.

As for the district’s representatives with OSBA, Wallick will serve as the board of trustees representative, while Wyse will serve as the district’s student achievement liaison.

During the meeting, the board also approved its meeting dates for the upcoming year. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Berlin Room at the Olentangy Administrative Offices, 7840 Graphics Way in Lewis Center, on the following dates: Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9, March 23, April 13, April 25, May 9, May 25, June 8, June 20, July 6, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.

