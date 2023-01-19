DCDL trustees prep for new year

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees held its annual organizational meeting and regular meeting on Tuesday.

The board swore in newly appointed board member Lori Kipfer. Also taking the oath of office were newly reelected President Holly Quaine, Vice President Scott Tiede and Secretary Connie Skinner.

Samantha Valesky took the oath as deputy fiscal officer, and DCDL Director Bryan Howard, acting interim fiscal officer, was also sworn in.

Additional trustees for the 2023 term include Brad Allen and Nick McCoy. One seat remains vacant.

The board’s approved meeting schedule for 2023 is Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct.17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

All meetings will take place at the Delaware Main Library, 84 E. Winter St., beginning at 5 p.m. unless stated otherwise in advance of the meeting. Any agendas, location changes, updates to the schedule, special meeting additions, or other updates will be added to the Delaware County District Library website at www.delawarelibrary.org/about.

During the regular meeting, Quaine appointed Skinner to lead the HR Committee and Trustee Allen to lead the Finance Committee.

Also during the regular meeting of the DCDL Board of Trustees, Friends of the Delaware County District Library President Karen Cowan presented the library with a $50,000 check to finance the Maker Studio that will be located in the Liberty Branch Library, opening later this spring. Present for the check presentation were Friends board members Nichole Klatte and Calvin Gebhart, who led the fundraising campaign.

Former trustees Ceena Dinovo Baker and Beth Lear were presented with resolutions thanking them for their service and commitment to the board. Baker and Lear’s terms concluded on Dec. 31, 2022.

The Delaware County District Library currently has 81,300 cardholders and serves the greater population of Delaware County, including those living in Delaware City, Buckeye Valley, and Olentangy Local school districts.

