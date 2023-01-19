SourcePoint awards community grants

The SourcePoint Board of Directors has approved $423,266 in grant funding for 18 aging services programs provided by 15 organizations in Delaware County.

Each year, SourcePoint awards funding to local nonprofit and government organizations to broaden the support available to the community’s older adults. Funding existing programs is a cost-effective, efficient way to address the various needs of the older population.

As Delaware County’s most comprehensive aging services provider, SourcePoint’s grants foster a collaborative system of care for local seniors and family caregivers.

Each year, a committee made up of SourcePoint board, staff, and community members reviews grant applications and selects organizations that fill service gaps in the community, providing needed services to older adults. Those awarded grants for 2023 include the following:

• The Alzheimer’s Association: $47,000 to provide supportive services to individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

• Cancer Support Community: $6,800 for community-based educational programs for those living with cancer and their families.

• Catholic Social Services: $24,000 for the Senior Companion Program, which prevents social isolation among homebound older adults.

• Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging: $10,000 for the Volunteer Guardian Program, which advocates for the rights of older adults who are unable to do so themselves.

• Central Ohio Symphony: $2,200 for transportation for older adults with mobility issues to and from symphony concerts on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

• Common Ground Free Store: $14,300 to support a portion of operating expenses for the agency providing food, clothing, and household items to low-income county residents.

• Delaware Speech and Hearing Center: $84,216 to expand and enhance hearing and speech health services to older adults and their caregivers.

• Grace Clinic: $31,000 to expand hours of operation to increase accessibility of low-cost health care and services to rural areas of the county and $10,000 to provide dentures to low-income older adults.

• HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties: $49,500 for continued support of the Connections Volunteer Program; $41,250 to support management and oversight of volunteer matches and client referrals for the Senior Companion Program; and $5,000 to expand Sages & Seekers, an evidence-based, intergenerational program that brings together older adults and high school students.

• Humane Society of Delaware County: $10,000 for the Pet Care Assistance Program, which provides vaccines, medication, surgeries, and grooming for up to 100 animals residing in 50 older-adult households.

• Lutheran Social Services: $21,000 to support operations and food costs for older adults at the local food bank.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware and Morrow Counties: $25,000 to support recovery and educational programming for individuals with mental illness and their families.

• OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital: $26,000 for the Driver Rehabilitation for Instruction and Vehicle Education (DRIVE) program intended to improve driver safety.

• Ohio Wesleyan University Lifelong Learning Institute: $8,500 to improve access to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s adult educational programming.

• VOICEcorps Reading Service: $7,500 to increase access to and awareness of print news and information through an audio format.

Located at 494 W. Central Ave. in Delaware, the Delaware Speech and Hearing Center has been awarded $84,216 by SourcePoint.

