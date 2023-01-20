Centenarian celebrated in Orange Twp.

LEWIS CENTER — The Orange Township Board of Trustees had a special guest at its Jan. 6 meeting.

“Dolores Dill turned 100 years old last week!” the township posted on Facebook on Jan. 11. “The Board of Trustees honored her and thanked her for her commitment to Orange Township. She raised all of her children in the township, and she has seen it evolve over the years. Happy Birthday Dolores!”

That’s not the only citizen recognition that was handed out. Orange Township had a Christmas “Light Fight” contest in December. The winners were Scott Forshey (People’s Choice), Eric Gerstenberger (Trustees Choice), Brad Primm (Griswold), and Connie and Mike Simons (Kids Choice).

Also, township employee Bill Wohrle was nominated Emergency Vehicle Technician of the Year through Firehouse Magazine, the township said.

“Mr. Wohrle helps maintenance the fire department vehicles, as well as the parks and roads vehicles when needed. He is incredibly skilled at his job, and he adds a crucial part to making sure the first responders are able to quickly and safely help your family during an emergency,” said a township post on Jan. 10.

Trustee Lisa Knapp recently swore in two new officers for the Orange Township Fire Department, Lt. Donald Jacob and Capt. Andrew Sapp. Jacob started at Orange in 2004 with the opening of Station 361 at 7700 Gooding Blvd., Delaware. Sapp has worked for Delaware County EMS, taught at the Delaware Area Career Center, and has been with the fire department since 2002.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication both men have shown to the residents of Orange Township,” said a Facebook post dated Jan. 5.

Along with Station 361, the township has a second station near Orange Road at 7307 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center.

The township’s website said the fire department began in 1951 as a volunteer force.

“An old oil tank truck was purchased for $152 and was made into a water truck,” said www.orangetwp.org. “The men also fixed up a Willys Jeep pick-up truck to be used for fighting grass fires. They fitted it with a water tank, a pump, and painted it red.”

By 2000, the department had changed to full-time 24/7 service. The Orange Township Fire Department currently covers 22 square miles; 10,439 homes; 14,143 acres; and a population of 30,516.

“In 2021, Nathan McNeil was appointed Fire Chief and is working hard on building the force and acquiring new equipment,” the township website said.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_OTLOGO.jpg Pictured, left to right, are Ben Grumbles, Lisa Knapp, centenarian honoree Dolores Dill, and Erica Fouss at the Orange Township Hall. Fouss, Grumbles and Knapp are the township trustees. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_Orange-100.jpg Pictured, left to right, are Ben Grumbles, Lisa Knapp, centenarian honoree Dolores Dill, and Erica Fouss at the Orange Township Hall. Fouss, Grumbles and Knapp are the township trustees. Courtesy photo | Orange Twp.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

