Two MSD events planned for February

With February less than two weeks away, Main Street Delaware (MSD) has a pair of events on tap for the community to enjoy as spring draws closer.

On Friday, Feb. 3, MSD will host its monthly First Friday celebration in Delaware’s historic downtown. The event will include a presidential scavenger hunt featuring Delaware’s own Rutherford B. Hayes. The scavenger hunt will begin with First Friday and run through the remainder of the month, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Throughout the month, patrons can search for Rutherford B. Hayes in shops and restaurants for a chance to win prizes and gift cards from Main Street Delaware and contributing downtown businesses. Passports for the hunt can be picked up on First Friday at the Delaware Welcome Center, located at 20 E. William St., or printed from home by visiting the MSD website.

Once patrons have their passports, the hunt to find every Hayes around town can begin. Completed passports can be returned to the Welcome Center, and winners will be drawn and contacted on March 1. A secret message will also be included in the hunt for patrons to uncover, doubling their chances of winning a prize.

Later in the month, MSD will host its annual Chocolate Walk, perhaps the organization’s most popular event. Tickets for the event, which will run from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, are now on sale and can be purchased on the MSD website. However, only 250 tickets will be sold for the event, which has sold out every year since it’s been held.

Presale Chocolate Walk tickets will entitle ticketholders to collect treats from participating businesses in downtown Delaware. If any tickets remain, they will go on sale beginning at 12 p.m. on the day of the event.

The Chocolate Walk, which is sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan and Inno-Pak, will begin at the Welcome Center, where ticketholders will check in for tour maps and goody bags to help carry any treats that survive the day.

For more information on either event or to see the upcoming MSD schedule, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Scavenger hunt planned for First Friday

