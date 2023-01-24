New members join DACC Board

The Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education welcomed new members representing Buckeye Valley and the Education Service Center (ESC) during its first meeting of 2023 last week.

The board’s organizational meeting on Thursday featured two new faces in Tom Ailabouni, who represents Buckeye Valley Local Schools, and Susan Kish, the representative from the ESC of Central Ohio.

“On behalf of the board, I welcome our new colleagues, Tom Ailabouni and Susan Kish,” said President and Delaware City Schools representative Ted Backus. “Together, they bring a set of diverse voices, valuable experiences, and a commitment to supporting our students, our staff, and our district. I look forward to working with them to further our mission of empowering students to pursue their passions, preparing them for life after high school, inspiring them to become lifelong learners, and connecting them with unique opportunities.”

Ailabouni, who works as an IT security analyst, was elected to the Buckeye Valley Board of Education in 2021. He, his wife, and their four children have lived in the district for 15 years.

“I am excited to join the DACC Board,” he said. “Our career center can provide high school students with an education that can help start careers that are vital to our community. There are so many adult programs that people can take advantage of as well.”

Kish joined the ESC Board last year and works for The Superior Group as the education and training advocate. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Ohio Dominican University and worked as an educator in the Olentangy Local School District for 17 years. Kish earned her master’s degree from Marygrove College and completed her certification as a certified professional training manager.

“I consider myself a lifelong learner, and I never pass up the opportunity to learn and grow as a professional,” she said. “As a new DACC Board member, I am looking forward to being a steward for the partnership between the building trades and K-12 and adult education.”

The new members were appointed to the DACC Board by their respective school boards.

The DACC Board will meet next at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the school’s consolidated campus located at 4565 Columbus Pike, Delaware.

Pictured, left to right, are the following members of the Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education: President Ted Backus, who represents Delaware City Schools; Vice President Mindy Patrick, who represents Olentangy Local Schools; Tom Ailabouni, who represents Buckeye Valley Local School District; and Susan Kish, who represents the ESC of Central Ohio. Not pictured: Bryce Clawson, who represents Big Walnut Local Schools. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_DACC-BOE.jpg Pictured, left to right, are the following members of the Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education: President Ted Backus, who represents Delaware City Schools; Vice President Mindy Patrick, who represents Olentangy Local Schools; Tom Ailabouni, who represents Buckeye Valley Local School District; and Susan Kish, who represents the ESC of Central Ohio. Not pictured: Bryce Clawson, who represents Big Walnut Local Schools. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center

