Troops thankful for gifts

GALENA — The public may recall the Genoa Police Department was collecting gift packages from township families and area schools that it could send to U.S. soldiers overseas during the holidays. Well, they got them.

“I want to take a moment to say and show the thanks from some of the soldiers overseas that have received the packages you all so kindly donated,” the department posted Dec. 30 on Facebook. “They all loved the packages and were so very surprised. There are soldiers there that do not receive anything from the U.S., and they were very happy to have a reminder of home. They pass on their thanks you made their Christmas!! We are still accepting donations for these troops as we plan on continuing to send items over during their deployment.”

In November, the police department announced Operation Genoa Cares, seeking donations of non-perishable food items since two of its members were deployed overseas with their Ohio Army National Guard unit.

In other matters, the police issued an alert last week regarding three stolen cars in the township within a two-hour period. They were taken on Sunbury and Big Walnut roads, as well as Highland Hills Drive. Two vehicles were recovered, one had been wrecked. Two suspects were seen leaving the wrecked vehicle, but no description was given. A third vehicle, a white Nissan SUV, was briefly pursued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two of the vehicles were believed to be unlocked and to have the keys in it.

Chief Steve Gammill said in his message “that over 400 cars have been stolen in Central Ohio in just the first 19 days of January. If you have watched the news the last few months there have been numerous stories of a wave of stolen cars in the area with a majority of the suspects being teenagers with many being repeat offenders… We are a safe community, but we are not immune to criminals coming here to look for opportunities to commit crimes. It is important that you lock your vehicles and remove your valuables from them.”

The police department is asking anyone with information on the thefts to call 614-568-2060.

Finally, Gammill said Monday there will be increased traffic enforcement around Westerville Central High School due to complaints about speeding.

“While some of the speeders are students, many are also adults and the same enforcement goes for them,” Gammill said. “So, everybody, just please slow down! This does not mean we will neglect any of the other neighborhoods where we have received speeding complaints and that list is long.”

U.S. troops stationed overseas check out gift boxes sent to them for the holidays as donated by Delaware County residents and organized by the Genoa Township Police Department. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_Care-packages.jpg U.S. troops stationed overseas check out gift boxes sent to them for the holidays as donated by Delaware County residents and organized by the Genoa Township Police Department. Courtesy photo | Genoa PD

PD planning to send more care packages

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

