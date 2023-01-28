Klondike Road fire claims lives of couple

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire in Concord Township that killed two residents over the weekend, but they have ruled it not suspicious.

On Sunday morning around 10:43 a.m., the Concord Township Fire Department was dispatched to 3311 Klondike Road on the report of a house fire.

Concord Township Fire Chief Todd Cooper said when firefighters arrived, the north side of the house was on fire with flames coming out of the windows. Cooper said there was low visibility Sunday morning, which meant the home was already on fire when the call came in.

The residents of the home, Earl and Wanda Evans, did not survive the fire.

Cooper said Friday while the cause of the fire remains undetermined, it’s not being treated as suspicious.

He said Concord Township was assisted on the scene by the City of Delaware, Liberty Township, Tri-Township, Jerome Township and Scioto Township fire departments.

Cooper said the scene was “a pretty large fire,” and due to its location on a road with no fire hydrants, firefighters had to rely on tanker units for water. Cooper said he appreciated the help of the other departments and their tanker units because crews never ran out of water, despite using thousands of gallons of water to fight the fire.

“We had continuous water the whole time, which says a lot for our neighboring departments and (fire departments in Delaware County),” he said.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_240986513_683247956404948_4692552527376005348_n.jpg

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.