Ambati takes home ‘Crown’

Approximately 200 talented young artists from across Delaware County are displaying their artwork at the Arts Castle’s current show, the annual Delaware County Juried High School Art Show. The art exhibit is sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, and awards were presented at the opening reception on Sunday, Jan. 29, in the ballroom of the Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St. in Delaware.

Open to all of the high schools in the county, the exhibit consists of approximately 200 entries from art students from seven schools across Delaware County: Hayes High School, Buckeye Valley High School, Delaware Christian School, Olentangy High School, Liberty High School, Orange High School and Berlin High School.

After three hours of deliberation, this year’s jurors awarded Best of Show to Sreeganga Ambati, of Liberty High School, for her painting entitled “Crown.”

One of two jurors this year was Cindy Kerr, a visual arts educator with a background as an arts integration specialist. She has taught art in numerous locations to an array of age groups in public schools, art museums, libraries, and cultural arts centers as well as the Ohio Wesleyan University. She is also former program director of the Ohio Craft Museum in Columbus and the Delaware Arts Castle.

The other juror this year was Nancy Magnuson, a retired art teacher from the Bellefontaine City Schools with a degree of BAE from The Ohio State University and Master of Education from Wright State University. Both jurors found the show to be exciting, thought provoking, and well-executed, and the were “proud of our emerging artists in Delaware County, as well as our qualified art teachers.”

The Delaware County Juried High School Art Show will be open free of charge to the public through Feb. 28 at The Arts Castle. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited evening and weekend hours. For more information, call 740-369-2787.

In addition to Ambati taking home the Best of Show title, other winners include:

Painting

1st: Sofia Malik “Apples by Apples” Orange

2nd: Emma Weinberg untitled Buckeye Valley

3rd: Elizabeth Tomsen “Roses” Berlin

Drawing

1st: Zane Kidwell “The Cove” Olentangy

2nd: Gabrielle Stockman untitled Buckeye Valley

3rd: Izzy King “2nd Cornelia Street #401” Berlin

Photography

1st: Cooper Heald “Arches” Hayes

2nd: Elizabeth Gruen “Trick Up My Sleeve” Orange

3rd: Ava Green “I Can Do It All” Orange

Digital Art

1st: Zane Kidwell “Pop & Franks” Olentangy

2nd: Ian Tucker “Gas Station” Liberty

3rd: Hailey Myers “Sushi” Liberty

Wearable Art

1st: Abby Karshner “Wired Beauty” Orange

2nd: Natalie Gould “Antheia’s Glory” Berlin

3rd: Cassie Purdue “Trance” Berlin

Mixed Media

1st: Dennis Parker untitled Buckeye Valley

2nd: Chase Wahlund “Is There Beauty in Mundanity?” Liberty

3rd: Chloe Fannin untitled Buckeye Valley

Ceramics

1st: Paige Stropki “Tea Party of the Circus Elephants” Olentangy

2nd: Skylar Snyder untitled Buckeye Valley

3rd: Carson Bay “Purple Bowl” Hayes

Sculpture

1st: Dahlia Erickson untitled Buckeye Valley

2nd: Tess Manning untitled Buckeye Valley

3rd: Amanda Simone “The Ins and Outs” Delaware Christian

Honorable Mention

Naomi Wainwright “Dainty Ruff” Orange

Macie Stringfield “Super Sour” Olentangy

Cutline: Sreeganga Ambati, a student at Liberty High School, poses for a photo next to her painting entitled “Crown,” which took home the Best in Show award during the annual Delaware County High School Art Show.