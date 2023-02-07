Cutting Edge opens new showroom

By Dillon Davis

Cutting Edge Countertops has expanded its list of showrooms across the Midwest to include a sixth location with the opening of a Delaware showroom to serve the greater Columbus and Dayton markets.

The countertop fabricator company, which began in 2006 and is family-owned, announced the opening of the showroom in a press release detailing the new location at 320 London Road in Delaware. It joins the Perrysburg location as Cutting Edge’s two Ohio showrooms, and the company also has multiple locations in Michigan and Indiana.

Delaware’s 33,000-square-foot indoor showroom features an extensive selection of full slabs on display and hundreds of material and color options to choose from including granite, quartz, marble, quartzite, and compact surface to complement any design.

“The showroom encompasses an array of vignettes that inspire and showcase Cutting Edge Countertops’ outstanding craftsmanship in all projects, big and small,” the release stated.

“We recognize purchasing new countertops is a big deal, and we don’t take this lightly,” said Brian Burns, Cutting Edge Countertops’ co-owner and founding partner, in the release. “Over time, as we brought our customer’s dream kitchens and bathrooms to reality, they have come to expect high-quality countertops with 100% customer satisfaction. Through our strategic acquisition of Easyfit Products, we’re thrilled to now offer the Cutting Edge Countertops’ difference to Columbus and Dayton.”

The showroom is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling 740-362-9900 or by visiting the website at www.cectops.com/locations.

“For years, our customers who moved to the Columbus area have been asking us to serve their countertop needs,” Burns went on to say. “Today, we’re elated and look forward to serving homeowners who are giving their home a refresh and working with builders, contractors, and kitchen and bath dealers seeking a countertop partner.”

Cutline: Pictured is the new Cutting Edge Countertops showroom at 320 London Road in Delaware.

Courtesy photo | Cutting Edge Countertops