Haynes selected to fill open seat on City Council

By Dillon Davis

[email protected]

After sitting vacant for three months, the Second Ward seat on Delaware City Council has finally been filled. Following a round of candidate interviews during a special meeting of council on Monday, council members voted to select Adam Haynes to fulfill the remaining term left behind by former Councilwoman Lisa Keller.

Keller resigned from the position in November 2022, but council was unable to proceed with the process of filling the seat at the time due to it coinciding with the finalization of the city’s budget process. The application process was opened last month and remained open through Jan. 27.

Council members interviewed a total of seven candidates during the meeting prior to issuing their respective votes. The other candidates interviewed included Anna Willow, Dustin Nanna, Elizabeth Saito, Emmett Jarvis, Leslie Joiner and Tres Marangoni.

Prior to the interviews, Mayor Carolyn Riggle began by thanking each candidate for their interest in their community and their willingness to get involved.

“We thank you all very much for applying,” Riggle said. “That means a lot to us to have this many people who want to serve our city and be part of City Council. I really appreciate each and every one of you who took the time to get your signatures, fill out the applications, and send stuff to us.”

Haynes, who is a 12-year resident of Delaware and a government and politics teacher at Rutherford B. Hayes High School, received the four votes necessary in order to be elected, edging out Nanna who received two votes as the only other candidate to receive votes. Haynes will serve in the position for the remainder of Keller’s term, which ends in November, at which time residents of the Second Ward will elect their next representative to a full term.

During his interview, Haynes was asked by Vice Mayor Kent Shafer about his intentions to run in the fall and what his long-term goal would be should he ultimately be elected to a full term.

“I want to help the city fulfill the plan that so many stakeholders have put in place when you’re looking at the Delaware Together (Comprehensive) Plan,” Haynes told council. “Me, personally, as the Second Ward representative, I want to be able to unify the ward. I want to get out and meet the constituents. I want to go to every place and talk about all the aspects because the Second Ward is a very diverse ward. … It’s my job to best understand what the people need, be able to communicate what the city is trying to accomplish, and be able to be that liaison between City Council with the mission they’re tasked to do and then also to address the questions that they have.”

Haynes went on to say he believes he is well-adept at fulfilling those responsibilities to the community given his background as an educator as well as in collaborating with other teachers to help them meet their goals.

“I really enjoy working with people, and I feel that it’s kind of my calling,” Haynes said. “I’m just really excited, if chosen, to be able to work with the city. I think I have a lot of great things that I can add. I have a lot of things to learn, too. … I know that I am green. But I love to learn, I love government, and I love working with and helping people. It’s really what I think I’ve been called to do.”