Crash, explosion damage intersection

By Glenn Battishill

[email protected]

An investigation is ongoing after a two-vehicle crash caused an explosion that damaged an intersection in Orange Township Monday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Monday that at approximately 2:25 p.m., a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Dominic Ross was traveling south on U.S. Route 23. Ross attempted to make a left turn onto Orange Point Drive when a northbound Ford F-350 with a trailer collided with him in the intersection. The vehicles when off to the right side of the roadway before coming to a rest.

Troopers reported the F-350 was pulling a trailer with multiple hydrogen tanks that ignited and exploded. The fire and heat caused damage to nearby traffic signals and utility lines.

Ross was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with minor injuries, and Walker and his passenger were transported to Mount Caramel Lewis Center with minor injuries.

The patrol reported the hazardous materials slowed clean up, and troopers did not clear the scene until after 10:15 p.m.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Orange Township Fire Department, Delaware County EMS, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation(ODOT).

Troopers said part of the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to the damage to the lights and utility poles.

On Monday evening, ODOT reported that both the northbound and southbound lanes had reopened, however, the traffic signal at the intersection was damaged beyond repair.

Temporary restrictions are currently in place at the intersection.

ODOT reported that two lanes of U.S. 23 will be maintained in each direction and through traffic will not stop at the intersection. Left turns from U.S. 23 will not be permitted. U.S. 23 traffic will only be able to turn right or continue straight. Traffic on Gooding Boulevard can only turn right onto U.S. 23 southbound, and traffic on Orange Point Drive can only turn right onto U.S. 23 northbound.

ODOT said the traffic pattern will remain in place until the signal is repaired.

The crash remains under investigation.