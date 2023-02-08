Progress made on Genoa Twp. parks

By Gary Budzak

[email protected]

WESTERVILLE — Trustee Chair Renee Vaughan recently narrated an annual review of the accomplishments in Genoa Township in 2022.

“When I reflect back on 2022 the top theme that comes to mind is the momentum we are gaining in our parks,” Vaughan said in the state of the township address, which can be viewed on YouTube. “The state of our township is strong.”

This starts with the visible entrance to Genoa Township at state Route 3 and Mount Royal Avenue.

“Our multi-function Gateway Park transformed a previously barren stretch of land to offer trail users a feeling of enhanced safety and comfort,” Vaughan said. “Simultaneously, we gained a space to display our community’s name with pride.”

A new ninja-style playground was added to Freeman Park, which was also cleaned up and painted, she said. There were two partnerships with the Westerville Public Library, which added Wi-Fi to Freeman Park and a storybook trail at Hilmar Park.

“At the very end of the year, historic township hall was hoisted off its foundation and relocated to McNamara Park to bring the building back to life as a place where our community can gather once again,” Vaughan said.

While the parks may have been the most visible change to Genoa last year, “staff in all of our departments carried out important work,” she said.

Among this was safety services provided by the fire and police departments.

The fire department had over 2,000 calls in 2022, trained nearly 300 people in CPR, and also had a Citizens Academy. They have ordered an aerial ladder truck which is currently being built. Also, defibrillators were ordered.

“There is no thank you big enough for staff who have made a career of protecting and saving lives,” Vaughan said.

The police responded to nearly 4,300 calls for help, two flock safety cameras were installed, and therapy dog Rocky worked with students at Genoa Middle School. A second therapy dog, Maverick, is expected to work at Westerville Central High School in 2024. The department provides a Citizens Police Academy, Narcan training and women’s self-defense classes.

“A newly adopted overlay was created by the Zoning Department and adopted by trustees to protect the environment surrounding Hoover Reservoir,” Vaughan said. She said zoning handled 327 permits last year, heard seven cases and 10 appeals in 2022. In addition, permits could be applied and paid online, and past permits were digitized.

Genoa’s Maintenance Department resurfaced 29 roads totaling 7.25 miles in 2022, many times replacing drainpipes and accessibility ramps in the process, Vaughan said. “A grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission made it possible to repave the entire length of Mount Royal Avenue, adding rapid-flashing beacons at key crossings.”

She noted the department offered dumpsters for recycling events, chipped Christmas trees for use in the parks, expanded the use of blue cart recycling, and plow drivers worked on Christmas to clear snow.

“Many people feel a deep connection to Genoa Township,” she said. “We established our homes here. Many have raised or are raising children, and this township serves as the backdrop to our lives. Walking township trails may be part of your daily exercise routine. Police officers and paramedics are a comfort during health and safety emergencies.”

Vaughan said children will remember Easter egg hunts in the township, fire station haunted houses, and water balloon fights with the police.

“We are well-positioned on our road to the future,” Vaughan concluded.

For more information, visit www.genoatwp.com.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

Cutline: A ninja-style playground for kids of all ages was installed at Freeman Park in 2022.

Gary Budzak | The Gazette