Orange Twp. outlines 2022 achievements

By Gary Budzak

[email protected]

LEWIS CENTER — Orange Township recently presented its “State of the Township” in the form of a four-page list of 2022 achievements.

“Our mission is to serve the residents, by offering vital services to enhance their value of life and to support those who work and partner with Orange Township,” said the summary. “Orange Township has consistently delivered services to our community which include but are not limited to administrative, fire, human resources, roads, parks, facilities and zoning. Orange Township has just under 100 employees, with a majority of those employees serving in the Fire Department. Orange Township continues to expand our operations to effectively address the needs of our growing community. In addition to providing essential services, Orange Township has also spearheaded additional initiatives, both internally and for the greater community.”

The list of completed achievements were framed by the township’s five core values, implemented in 2022:

• Community: We value honest and respectful relationships both internally and externally.

• Pride: We value the satisfaction of a job well done.

• Results: We value accomplishments done with integrity.

• Development: We value continuous personal and organizational growth.

• Stewardship: We value the efficient and effective use of resources.

The achievements in each category were too many to mention, but included:

• Community: Numerous improvements were completed at the North Orange Aquatic Center; continued expanding and improving the trail network, opening new paths along North Road Trail and Lewis Center Trail.

• Pride: Transitioning all new fire apparatus to the color orange; re-surfaced our highly used Township Hall basketball court with fun, vibrant colors.

• Results: Roof replacements for Fire Station 361 and Township Hall; amended Route 23 Overlay District to require all new developments to opt into our Joint Economic Development District.

• Development: Had 11 new hires and 8 internal promotions; fire department created a hiring board for firefighter applicants.

• Stewardship: American Rescue Plan funding approved for Bale Kenyon Phase 1 and fire apparatus; awarded a $400,000 state grant construction of a Veterans Memorial.

Also in Orange, the township is holding a business appreciation breakfast this morning at the township hall. Business owners in the township have the chance to network and hear updates about Orange.

Cutline: In 2022, Orange Township changed the colors of its basketball court to closer reflect its name and nearby Olentangy Orange High School. Gary Budzak | The Gazette