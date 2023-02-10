Panel to explore climate change, economy

Special to The Gazette

Ohio Wesleyan University will host a free panel discussion at noon Feb. 22 to explore “Climate Change and the Economy: Projecting the Impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”

The Environmental and Natural Resource Symposium will be held in Room 301 of Merrick Hall, 68 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The discussion is sponsored by The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship, and lunch will be provided for those who RSVP at www.owu.edu/EnvironmentalSymposium.

Ohio Wesleyan faculty member Will Georgic, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics, will moderate the panel discussion. Georgic’s research focuses on studying environmental problems likely to worsen with climate change (including flooding and harmful algal blooms) and informing more efficient policy decisions.

Panelists for the Environmental and Natural Resource Symposium will include:

• Rob Moore, principal for Scioto Analysis. Moore has worked as an analyst in the public and nonprofit sectors and has analyzed issue areas including economic development, environment, education, and public health. His specialty is applied microeconomic analysis of public policies and tradeoffs between efficiency and equity outcomes in economic development and social safety net programs. Based in central Ohio, Scioto Analysis works to provide policymakers and policy influencers with evidence-based analysis of pressing public problems.

• Andrew Busch, consultant. An economic and market expert with more than four decades of experience, Busch was the first chief market intelligence officer (CMIO) for the U.S. government at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Prior to joining the commission, Busch operated his own boutique financial markets and policy research firm, and he served as the global currency and public policy strategist for Bank of Montreal in Chicago. He is the author of the book “World Event Trading” that covers large crises and their impact on the markets. He is a 1983 Ohio Wesleyan graduate.

The Woltemade Center at Ohio Wesleyan works to enhance academic programs and provide real-world opportunities to create future generations of business and world leaders. Learn more about the center at www.owu.edu/woltemade.