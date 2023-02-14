School districts enter partnership

By Glenn Battishill

Delaware City Schools, Buckeye Valley Local Schools, and the Education Service Center (ESC) of Central Ohio announced a partnership with BridgED on Monday to connect the districts with the business community.

According to a release issued by the school districts, BridgED is a consulting company “built by corporate engagement professionals in academia” that aims to help districts and businesses work together.

The districts said that through the partnership, the schools will create opportunities for students to receive many opportunities, including career path exposure, workforce development and internships.

Administrators from the schools said they are looking forward to the partnership and the opportunities it will bring for students.

“Buckeye Valley is excited to partner with BridgED and elevate our 2020 and Beyond Strategic Plan,” said Brian Orrenmaa, Buckeye Valley’s director of academic achievement. “We are actively expanding options to increase workforce readiness and providing student access to community-based learning experiences and partnerships. We are committed to serving as a partner with Central Ohio businesses as our region strives to recruit and maintain a highly skilled and motivated workforce.”

Aaron R. Cook, Delaware City School’s director of secondary education, agreed.

“Delaware City Schools is looking forward to partnering with BridgED to make progress on the Community Engagement pillar of our strategic plan to enhance business and community partnerships to provide relevant opportunities and experience for K-12 students,” Cook said. “This collaborative work will directly benefit our students and families by providing exposure to the variety of career pathways, the multiple on and off ramps that are available to this generation, along with opportunities for job shadowing, externships and apprenticeships.”

Through the partnership, BridgED will connect the districts with almost a dozen Delaware County and central Ohio businesses that have an interest in supporting education and a desire to fulfill workplace needs, the districts reported. The companies represent a “diverse range of industries” to ensure students, teachers, and parents know what’s available in the marketplace and how to best prepare for future opportunities.

As an example, the release stated the Buckeye Valley and Delaware programs will “infuse teacher externships, work-based learning, parent communication, career days, classroom engagement, capstone programs and more.”

“We understand the impact that comes from creating synergies between the business community and school district stakeholders,” said Christy Bertolo, co-founder of BridgED. “Our goal is to partner with companies that can show students the career opportunities that await them during college, after college, or in lieu of college. We are excited to work together with both districts to build a robust corporate engagement program that is sustainable and delivers on objectives.”

Dr. Tom Goodney, the superintendent of the ESC, said the ESC “fills the gaps for teachers, students and parents” in the eight counties it serves, and he’s aware of the “beneficial outcomes” that occur when schools and community organizations work together.

“Education is about preparing students for life after high school, and that includes giving them exposure to career opportunities,” Goodney said “The earlier they can learn about different fields, necessary qualifications, and opportunities for advancement, the more likely they are to succeed earlier in life. BridgED is a valuable program that will undoubtedly enhance the educational experience at Buckeye Valley, Delaware City and other partner districts.”