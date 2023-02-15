Berlin Township getting help with parks

By Gary Budzak

[email protected]

Berlin Township is a step closer to having its own parkland or trails.

“The Technical Assistance Program application from the Berlin Township Parks and Trails Committee was accepted by Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC)!” the township recently posted on Facebook. “This effort was a direct result of the survey results so thanks to the residents who took the time to fill it out! MORPC will be helping to map out current and future trails opportunities in the Township. Special thanks to those who also wrote letters of support for the application.”

The township established the seven-member Parks and Trails Committee in 2021 to advise the Berlin Township Board of Trustees regarding planning and developing recreational areas within the township. It began meeting in 2022. Currently, Berlin does not maintain any parks or trails. Between new subdivisions popping up and the Berlin Business Park, the township is planning for the future, looking to connect residential trails built by developers and to possibly link up to the Ohio to Erie Trail.

That’s not to say there isn’t a park in Berlin — Alum Creek State Park fills up much of the eastern half of the township. This park is maintained by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Alum Creek State Park website states it offers boating, camping, disc golf, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, picnicking, swimming and walking, among other activities. It has the largest inland beach in the state. Delaware County has the most shoreline in the state when taking into account the two state parks and two rivers.

Berlin’s survey was meant to gauge interest in whether residents would be interested in additional recreational opportunities, which could be funded by property taxes and/or grants.

Of those who participated in the survey, 73% strongly agreed with the statement, “Parks, trails, and additional recreational opportunities are needed in Berlin Township.” Nearly 60% said they would be “very likely” to support a township tax levy for those amenities.

Comments ranged greatly, with some saying there were already plenty of recreational opportunities in the area and others not wanting to pay any additional taxes.

However, one of the more common comments was summarized thusly, “I believe a strong multi-use pathway network connecting the neighborhoods with the schools and the amenities will greatly enhance the quality of life for township residents as well as provide safer routes for residents walking or biking to their destination.”

One interesting comment was to have a collaboration between Berlin and Orange townships to connect paths between communities.

The survey had 494 respondents. Delaware County said Berlin has 8,345 residents, which is projected to be 11,000 in 2030.

“Stay tuned as the next round of community feedback should come in June/July!” the township said.

Cutline: Alum Creek State Park includes campgrounds near Cheshire Road in Berlin Township. Pictured is the Alum Creek State Park Campground Welcome Center at 2911 S. Old State Road. Gary Budzak | The Gazette