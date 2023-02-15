Hayes grad elected Ohio Circle K governor

Gazette staff

[email protected]

A graduate of Hayes High School has been named the new governor of the Ohio District of Circle K International.

During the 66th annual Ohio District of Circle K International District Convention, which was held recently at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Aleisa Tobin was elected to replace Margaret Lee as the state’s Circle K governor. Her term will begin April 1.

“An active member of the Hayes Key Club all four years, Aleisa was elected president her senior year at Hayes,” a press release issued by The Evening Kiwanis Club of Delaware said. “The Hayes Key Club, also sponsored by The Evening Kiwanis Club of Delaware and advised by Viviane Bushong, faculty advisor, and Sharon O’Neal, Kiwanis advisor, is very active at school and in the community, but (the club) also assists on projects with their sponsoring Kiwanis Club.”

Tobin, a student at Bowling Green University, is part of the university’s Circle K chapter. She has served as the chapter’s vice president and president.

Bowling Green Circle K Kiwanis Advisor Jason Miller said that during her year as president, Tobin “increased membership, total service hours and number of projects.”

“As a senior at Bowling Green, Aleisa will serve as Ohio District Circle K governor,” the press release said. “Not only will she be communicating and leading Ohio Circle K chapters, but she will also be Ohio’s representative on the Circle K International Board, which meets in Indianapolis. Community service and involvement is nothing new to Aleisa as she has been very active in 4-H and in various community projects in Delaware and Morrow counties.”

Tobin is the daughter of Nina Cantrell, of Delaware, and Paul & Ashley Tobin of Marengo.

According to the press release, Circle K is one of six service leadership programs sponsored by Kiwanis International clubs around the world, and it’s the largest collegiate service organization in the world with more than 10,000 members worldwide. The Ohio District of Kiwanis consists of 14 clubs focused on service, fellowship and leadership. Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware is one of these clubs and is sponsored by The Evening Kiwanis Club of Delaware.

Information for this story was submitted by Dick Brulotte, Evening Kiwanis Club secretary.