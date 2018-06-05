OLSD settles with victims in Rausenberg case

A settlement worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been reached between Olentangy Local Schools and several victims of former Arrowhead Elementary School teacher Matthew Rausenberg.

According to U.S. District Court documents released by the Olentangy Local School District, the district has agreed to pay $125,000 and $235,000 to two victims of Rausenberg, who was convicted of 34 counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of kidnapping, and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor in 2016.

Court documents indicate a third settlement is pending. The third agreement is reportedly worth $130,000.

A condition of the settlement is that the district is not held liable for Rausenberg’s actions.

On Monday, Krista Davis, the director of communications for OLSD, said the district hired a student well-being supervisor two years ago, whose role is to help address non-academic barriers to learning across the district.

Davis added a safety committee recently did an audit of all safety protocols and procedures, and has made recommendations to the district. Davis also said the district is seeking to hire someone for a new safety and security supervisor position to work with school resource officers, building leadership, and many others across the district.

“Olentangy always works to place safety and security of each of our students as a top priority…” Davis said. “Our hope is that we continue to find ways to improve and implement best practices as we always strive to do better.”

Court documents indicate that victims filed to dismiss the case Friday after the settlements. A ruling has not yet been made in U.S. District Court.

Rausenberg was in prison Monday, serving his 106-year prison sentence.

During the trial, nine victims of Rausenberg testified that he would put them in his lap and have them read to him while he would rub their legs with his hands. Prosecutors also showed a video during the trial of Rausenberg touching a 7-year-old student before making the girl rub the front of his pants.

Rausenberg has been appealing his conviction since 2016, but he has been unsuccessful thus far.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

