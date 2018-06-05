PROPERTY TRANSFERS

8718 Clarksdale Dr, Lewis Center; Chernos, Sonja M to Kaufman, Brianne E & Wagner, Stefan M; $300,000.
8120 Dunaway Ln, Westerville; Edens, William R Kim F to Bober, Nash W & Taswan G; $350,000.
893 Tree Bend Dr, Westerville; Metropoulos, Matthew J & Cody B to Dietz, Ryan D; $299,900.
960 Balmoral Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc to Tanniru, Ravi & Nagulapati, Venkata; $376,605.
7496 Scioto Chase Blvd, Powell; Noel, Larry R Zelma R to Hoke, Zachary M & Ericha T; $380,000.
7348 Sunrise Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Martin, Gregory K & Kim S; $388,520.
3791 Woodbury Lndg, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Moore, Emily L Trustee; $459,365.
5864 Bluestone Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Negrette, Alexander A & Brittany L; $212,735.
1546 Hanover Rd, Delaware; Guden, John E Jr to U.S. Bank National Association Trustee; $135,300.
6697 Hilmar Dr, Westerville; Reitmajer, Ryan L Sr Jeannette M to Schoeppner, Stephen E & Loretta A; $286,000.
839 Tree Bend Dr, Westerville; Stalter, Benjamin & Maria to Cen, Bin Wei & Feng, Shuhua; $270,000.
224 Whitaker Ave, Powell; Baum, Laura S Trustee to Nance, Brian Alan & Erica Marie; $334,000.
173 Georgetowne Dr, Delaware; Luchsinger, John S to Hoffman, Shawn M; $193,000.
5584 Meadowhaven Dr, Powell; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Raynor, Mary B; $427,900.
2382 Randall Ct, Powell; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Sankarkaumar, Sukanya & Ravindran, Sishnu Prabhu; $455,497.
1730 Westwood Dr, Lewis Center; Adamets, Lisa M & Dennis D to Abbey, Theophilus & Andrea; $339,000.
