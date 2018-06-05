Body of missing man recovered in Alum Creek

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday afternoon it had located the body of the man who went missing in Alum Creek Sunday afternoon.

ODNR reports that at approximately 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, dive teams located the body of the Jimenez-Yege Victor Lorenzo, 29, of Pickerington, who swam away from a boat without a life jacket on Alum Creek Lake Sunday afternoon.

ODNR vehicles and multiple other agencies searched the area Sunday and resumed the search Monday morning. Rescue boats from ODNR, Berlin Township Fire/Rescue, and the Genoa Township Fire Department were seen combing the waters on Monday afternoon near Alum Creek State Park Beach.

ODNR reported his body will be transported to the office of the Delaware County coroner.

The last search and rescue in Alum Creek was just over a year ago, when a kayaker went missing on May 29. ODNR, along with Genoa Township firefighters, searched for the missing man on May 29 and located his body on May 30. Officials at the time stressed the importance of wearing safety vests while out at Alum Creek.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

