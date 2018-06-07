DCS Board of Education approves staffing changes, trips

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved a number of staffing changes and out-of-town trips at its regular meeting Monday.

During the meeting, the board accepted the resignations of Erin Farrell, a third-grade teacher at Conger Elementary School; Benjamin Jenkins, a secondary special education supervisor for the district; Laura Lesueur, an intervention specialist with the district; Molly Higgins, an educational assistant at Woodward Elementary; Peter Hovda, a custodian at Dempsey Middle School; and Nikki Saunders, a technology specialist at Schultz Elementary School.

The board then approved the following employments:

• Ann Irvan, an intervention specialist at Dempsey.

• Krista Keipper, a supervisor of secondary special education at Willis Education Center.

• Amanda Masters, a third-grade teacher at Conger.

• Tyler Semancik, a first-grade teacher at Conger.

• Aaron Sherman, an English teacher at Hayes High School.

• Bridget Sykes, an intervention specialist at Schultz.

• Adam Vincenzo, a social studies teacher at Hayes.

The board also approved several overnight field trips for students. The trips include:

A Hayes High School basketball team trip to Sherrodsville for a team camp from June 10 to June 12.

A Hayes High School basketball team trip to Ohio University in Athens for the Eastern Ohio Sports Camp from June 22 to June 24.

A Hayes High School cheerleading trip to Bowling Green State University for the BG Cheer Camp from June 22 to June 24.

A Hayes Delhi Yearbook staff trip to Miami University for the Walsworth Yearbook Camp from June 27 to June 28.

A Hayes High School boys soccer team trip to Ohio Wesleyan University for the OWU Soccer Camp from July 13 to July 15.

A Hayes High School girls volleyball team trip to Mason for the Friendship Cup Volleyball Tournament from July 9 to July 11.

A Hayes High School girls volleyball team trip to Wittenberg University in Springfield for the Wittenberg University Team Camp from July 18 to July 20.

A Dempsey Middle School eighth-grade trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. from May 13, 2019, to May 17, 2019.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. on June 18 in the board room at the Willis Education Center.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

