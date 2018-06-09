Mingo Man Triathlon returns to Delaware

The fifth annual Mingo Man Triathalon will be held on Sunday, June 24, beginning at Delaware State Park. Anyone wishing to participate can sign up through a link on www.mingomantri.com. Registration is open through June 23, the day before the event.

“The goal of the Mingo Man is to celebrate the sport of triathlon, the community, the city of Delaware, and most importantly, continue our initiative to create awareness about the prevention of heart disease and encourage heart-healthy activities to change the way athletes, family members, and spectators live their lives,” the Mingo Man website states.

Craig Thompson, of Greenswell Events, the company who organizes the event, said Delaware was originally chosen and continues to host the event because of the city’s mix of continued growth and hometown feel.

“What makes Delaware so attractive is that it has the feel of everyone’s hometown but has a growing, vibrant and modern spirit,” Thompson said. “The same can be said about triathlon. The sport has been around for many years, so many people may be familiar with the swim, bike, run format, but the sport is growing and vibrant, providing anyone, regardless of athletic background, fitness level and experience, with an exciting challenge.”

Greenswell Events is a Columbus-based company that also organizes the “New Moon” half and quarter marathon here in Delaware.

The triathlon will feature three different formats with varying distances and difficulty. A sprint will include a 0.45-mile swim in the reservoir, followed by a 21.2-mile bike, and 3.1-mile run to the finish line. The Olympic format will feature a 0.90-mile swim, 25.2-mile bike and a 6.2-mile run. An aqua-bike format will include a 0.90-mile swim and a 25.2-mile bike.

The start time for the Olympic distance triathlon and duathlon is 7:45 a.m. The sprint distance participants will begin at approximately 7:45 a.m., or shortly after the Olympic participants are underway. Bike check-ins will begin at 5 a.m. at Delaware State Park. Bike-to-run check-ins will be at Mingo Park at the same time.

Participation in the triathlon can be as an individual or in a two- or three-person relay team. There will also be a duathlon available that will replace the swimming portion with a mile run to begin the event.

Thompson doesn’t want people to be discouraged by what some might perceive as a daunting task, saying, “If you can swim five to eight minutes or run or walk 10 to 12 minutes without stopping, bike for 30 to 40 minutes, and run or walk for 15 to 20 minutes, you can complete a triathlon or duathlon.”

He went on to say, “Triathlons and duathlons are a fun personal challenge. The benefits of training and the overwhelming sense of well-being of participating and finishing a triathlon are tremendous – from the physical fitness aspect to the emotional and spiritual aspect of setting a goal to finish and accomplishing it.”

All finishers will receive a Mingo Man finisher medal. There will also be a post-event party featuring an awards ceremony, live music and Buckeye Boys BBQ.

Registration fees are as follows: $85 for an individual, sprint distance; $105 for a relay, sprint distance; $95 for an individual, Olympic distance; $130 for a relay, Olympic distance; $90 for Olympic aqua-bike.

All active and reserve military, police, fire and EMT will receive a 50 percent discount on their entry fee in a show of appreciation for first responders.

Registration fees are nonrefundable, but entry transfers will be permitted and subject to certain rules, restrictions and fees. Transfer guidelines are listed on the registration website.

Partial proceeds will go to the event’s charitable sponsor, Healthy Hearts of Central Ohio and the Healing Hearts sponsored Cardiac Rehabilitation Access Fund. According to the event website, the fund was created to “help those who have heart problems or have experienced a life-changing cardiac event improve their well-being and overall health.”

The Mingo Man Triathlon and Duathlon is sanctioned by USA Triathlon. All participants must have a valid USAT license. Those without a license may purchase a one-day license for $15. Participants must bring a photo I.D. and their USAT membership card, if a member, at the time of packet pickup and check-ins.

“The Mingo Man Triathlon and Duathlon is a fun personal challenge and experience,” Thompson said. “There will be about 500 athletes participating, many from Delaware, so you can cheer on your neighbor and others from outside Delaware. It’s another great opportunity to showcase Delaware and the spirit of the city.”

For all event details, check out www.mingomantri.com.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

