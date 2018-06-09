PROPERTY TRANSFERS

5900 Bluestone Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Kallakuri, Avinash K; $251,165.

5920 Gainey Ct, Westerville; House, Timothy W & Amanda B to Cahall, Jarad & Angel; $537,000.

211 Glemsbury Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Conahan, Scott M; $221,727.

467 Heartland Meadows Ct, Sunbury; All James V to Hou, Binyang & Feng Xue; $255,000.

255 White Elm Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Sowell, Robert & Arelle; $313,205.

5896 Bluestone Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Kay, Nancy; $217,260.

700 Home Rd, Delaware; Schertel, Mary C to Freed, Tim & Marcy; $500,000.

298 White Elm Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Wilbur, Michael A & Rebecca S; $281,315.

5920 Bluestone Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Krayer, Susan L; $217,100.

6481 Creekside Cir, Galena; NVR Inc to Adamets, Dennis D & Lisa M; $419,580.

169 S Franklin St, Delaware; Hall, Milton Lee II to Schooler, Stephen & Sybil; $127,275.

3431 Radnor Rd, Radnor; Keynes Bros Inc to The Mennel Milling Company; $1,037,475.

Cook Rd, Powell; Dublin Farms LLC to Shank, Douglas; $158,000.