Galena man to serve as Columbus State trustee

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has appointed a new member to the Columbus State Community College Board of Trustees. The term will run through Aug. 31, 2023.

Rick Ritzler is the chief talent officer at Information Control Company (ICC), the largest privately held IT services firm in Ohio. The Galena resident has been with ICC since 1998, where he is credited with building, training, and managing a well-respected team of talent acquisition and engagement professionals.

In addition to technology talent acquisition, Ritzler spends time promoting both STEM education and high-tech immigration programs necessary to keep Ohio businesses competitive.

He began his career in the retained executive search field, providing targeted research and recruiting to a wide variety of Fortune 1000 and Big Six accounting firms, including Ernst & Young and Victoria’s Secret.

Ritzler graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism.

“The experience and knowledge that Mr. Ritzler has developed by promoting STEM education and related programs will be valuable to our board of trustees,” said Columbus State President David Harrison. “Furthermore, his expertise in information technology career and workforce development will serve the college well as we strive to fulfill regional needs in these important areas.”

Columbus State is one of the largest comprehensive colleges in Ohio, currently serving more than 27,000 students and contributing nearly $1 billion annually in regional economic impact. It is the only community college in the nation to earn the three key national distinctions of a Guided Pathways college, an Achieving the Dream Leader College and a Right Signals Initiative college.

Submitted by Columbus State Community College

