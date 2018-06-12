Delaware County announces Community Enhancement Grant awards

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on May 24 awarding a total of $161,831.67 in Community Enhancement Grant funds this year.

This is an annually available pool of money from the county’s general fund. The projects applied for must benefit the community and cannot be used for ongoing operations.

The amount of money available each year is determined during the county’s budget hearings. Listed below are the organizations that presented their requests to the commissioners during a work session on April 18 (requested amount; amount awarded):

• The Alpha Group ($19,300; $15,700)

• Big Walnut Historical Society ($3,875; $2,874.67)

• Central Ohio Symphony ($5,100; $3,366.67)

• Connections Volunteer Center ($6,390; $2,610)

• Delaware County Cultural Arts Center ($15,000; $15,000)

• Delaware County Historical Society ($57,857; $33,822.33)

• Delaware Speech & Hearing ($3,000; $2,666,67)

• Hartford Croton Fair ($15,000; $5,166.67)

• Main Street Delaware Inc. ($10,000; $4,000)

• People in Need ($20,000; $17,333.33)

• Recreation Unlimited ($12,170.52; $11,390)

• Ross Art Museum ($15,000; $3,333.33)

• Second Ward Community Initiative ($13,000; $9,833.33)

• Shawnee Hills Chamber of Commerce ($5,132.50; $1,824)

• The Strand Theatre ($15,000; $8,333.33)

• Stratford Ecological Center ($7,500; $3,500)

• Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 ($15,540; $11,013.33 handled through the Veterans Service Commission budget)

• Women’s City Club ($20,640; $10,064)

