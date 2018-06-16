Alpha Group to host Zoom Duck Derby & Walk

Join The Alpha Group on Saturday, Aug. 4, and be a champion for people with abilities at this year’s inaugural Zoom Duck Derby & Walk presented by Medical Mutual.

This event will be held at Zoombezi Bay beginning with a wellness walk at 8 a.m. through The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., free parking with purchase of your $25 zoom duck pass, and guests will receive entrance to both parks with wellness bag including goodies, Duck Donuts for the first 400 guests, and one duck derby entry. Adopt additional ducks for $5 at zoomduckderby.com or at various adoptions sites listed on the Alpha Group’s website.

Meet the official “Duck Deployment” Team members from Del-Co Water, who provide the water stream, as they launch 5,000 rubber ducks down the lazy river at Zoombezi Bay. The top three lucky “ducks” will win cash prizes totaling up to $5,000 (sponsored by KEMBA Financial Credit Union). Additional duck prizes include Ron’s Express Car Wash (one year), Duck Donuts (one year), Nothing Bundt Cakes of Dublin (one year), Dugas Dental Basket (value $200), and Free Lube Oil & Filter by Boyd’s Tire & Service Centers. Visit zoomduckderby.com to view all prize details.

The Zoom Duck Derby is presented for the benefit of The Alpha group, one of the largest nonprofit providers of service to individuals with developmental disabilities in Delaware County, which now extends services to people in eight surrounding counties.

Duck adoptions will provide funds to support much needed programs and services. The Alpha Group experienced a 40 percent growth in 2017 of members served.

“I encourage everyone to come down and join us on Aug. 4 as this is the first year at an exciting new venue. Adopting a duck is a fun way to support Alpha, and I can’t think of a better place to watch your duck race than Zoombezi Bay,” said Darren Shulman, board chairman of The Alpha Group.

The public can meet “Waddles,” the group’s duck mascot and take selfies with a 15-foot-tall inflatable duck at these

upcoming community events/festivals: Uptown Westerville Fourth Friday, Powell Fest, Kickin’ it with Friends, Olentangy Summer Bash, Main Street Delaware July First Friday, Duck Donuts Adoption Days, Powell Street Market, KEMBA Financial Credit Union (Powell) and Block Party hosted by DCBDD.

To request a special guest appearance by “Waddles,” call 740-368-5810.

For more information regarding programs and services provided by Alpha, call 740-368-5810 or email info@alphagroup.net.

For event details, visit www.zoomduckderby.com or follow the fun on Facebook.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_Duck.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by The Alpha Group of Delaware, Inc.

Submitted by The Alpha Group of Delaware, Inc.