BOE approves widening project, staffing changes

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved a $15,000 contract with the City of Delaware for the William Street widening project as well as a number of staffing changes during its meeting Monday.

The board approved a contract with the City of Delaware to transfer the warranty deed for one parcel of land and granted temporary construction easements for three parcels of land at Conger Elementary School in exchange for $15,085. The land will be used for the William Street widening project.

According to the city’s website, The East William Street widening project will provide left turn slots at Richardson, Cheshire, Channing, Anne, Moore and Wade streets, as well as businesses and Conger Elementary School with direct William Street access. It also includes a new Cheshire-William St. signal, improved property drainage and traffic signal operations, as well as new street lighting, trees and sidewalks.

The board also approved a 2.6 percent salary increase for administrators, non-bargaining unit employees and SACC employees.

The board approved a number of resignations, which include Leslie Friedrich, an intervention specialist at Hayes High School; Jamie Hale, a first-grade teacher at Schultz Elementary; Luke Krohn, a science teacher at Hayes; Linda Harper, a custodian at Hayes; Kelly McConaha, an educational assistant at Schultz; Audrey Mungovan, a technology specialist at Conger; and Lily Wiest, a School Aged Child Care program assistant for the district.

The board also approved a number of employments, including Kathryn Glesenkamp, a family and consumer science teacher at Hayes; Riley Jantz, a science teacher at Hayes; Amanda Lucero, an ELA teacher at Dempsey Middle School; Megan Williamson, a kindergarten teacher at Schultz; a Joshua Burgett, an assistant head custodian at Hayes; Shanon Cain, a custodian at Dempsey; and Lily Wiest, the Family Resouce Center Coordinator at Willis Education Center.

