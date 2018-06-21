Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to add inpatient hospice services

To best meet the end-of-life needs of patients, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is creating a new 12-bed inpatient hospice unit at University Hospital that is scheduled to open fall 2018.

“A pillar of The Ohio State University’s strategic plan is to enhance patient care with an emphasis on an unparalleled patient experience,” said David McQuaid, CEO of The Ohio State University Health System and chief operating officer of Wexner Medical Center. “This new unit will ensure our patients who have a serious or life-limiting illness receive the care, support, dignity and comfort needed to have a meaningful end-of-life experience without having to leave our medical center.”

The new hospice service will provide end-of-life care to patients from all of our hospitals and will include pain management and symptom control, spiritual support, bereavement support and support groups. Offering the comforts of home, the unit’s 12 patient rooms will feature a nature motif incorporating woodgrain and natural finishes to provide a peaceful environment for patients and families, along with flexible space dedicated to facilitating family gatherings. Staff will include experts in end of life, palliative and bereavement care, such as physicians, nurses and social workers. Families will be able to stay with or visit their loved ones 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“End of life is an emotional time that is often filled with grief and difficult decisions,” said Dr. Susan Moffat-Bruce, executive director of University Hospital. “We are proud to offer this vital supportive care service so our patients are empowered to live each day as fully as possible.”

Kris Kipp, executive director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute said, “When our cancer patients transition from curative to supportive care, the new inpatient hospice unit will be there to address their medical, nursing, emotional, social and spiritual needs.”

Ohio’s Hospice affiliate Hospice of Central Ohio will manage the inpatient hospice unit at Wexner Medical Center. Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in 36 Ohio counties.

“We’re honored to provide our world-class end-of-life care to patients at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center,” said Kent Anderson, president and CEO of Ohio’s Hospice. “Patients and their families from across the state can expect smooth transitions of care from inpatient to home hospice when needed.”

Hospice of Central Ohio President and CEO Kerry Hamilton said, “This new partnership enables us to enhance and expand services to our central Ohio community and statewide, creating seamless continuity of care when patients and families most need it.”

The addition of hospice services highlights Wexner Medical Center’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery by expanding its continuum of care.

