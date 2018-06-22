Delaware resident to lead new statewide K-12 eSchool

Great River Connections Academy (GRCA), the newest tuition-free, full-time public virtual charter school in Ohio has named Jason Swinehart, of Delaware, its first School Leader. GRCA is scheduled to open and begin serving K-12 students throughout Ohio in August.

Swinehart comes to GRCA from Ohio Connections Academy where, for the past eight years, he served as a middle school math and social studies teacher and since 2014, has served as the elementary assistant principal. As a school administrator for OCA, Swinehart led numerous professional development initiatives that focused on student assessment data and instructional practices in the online environment. Prior to his work at OCA, Swinehart worked in the Gahanna Jefferson Public School District.

“I am very excited to take the knowledge and experience I have gained working with students and their families at OCA and apply them to Great River Connections Academy,” Swinehart said. “We recognize that every student learns different and has unique needs, which is why virtual education is an important option for many students. GRCA will provide Ohio students and families who need a different academic environment with a high-quality virtual school option.”

A 2015 graduate from Ashland University with his masters’ degree in educational administration, Swinehart earned his bachelor of arts degree from Capital University in middle childhood education in 2007. He also comes from a long line of educators as his grandfather was a teacher and administrator in the Hopewell/West Muskingum School District, and his father served as the band director and music professor at Capital University for over 20 years. His mother was a piano teacher and choir director. Swinehart and his wife, Amy, have two children.

Great River Connections Academy will meet the needs of a diverse array of students who desire an innovative, individualized approach to education. Like Ohio Connections Academy, the highest-performing K-12 eSchool for the last seven years, Great River Connections Academy will utilize the nationally recognized Connections Academy® program and its award-winning curriculum, which supports Ohio Learning Standards and meets iNACOL’s National Standards for Quality Online Courses. As a public school, there are no fees or tuition to attend.

GRCA students will receive core classes, engaging electives, and honors and AP course offerings, and have the opportunity to participate in the College Credit Plus program and in Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses. Students will access online instruction, engage with interactive web tools, and interact with teachers and peers in real-time online classroom sessions.

Enrollment for GRCA is currently open, and interested families are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more about the program.

More information about Great River Connections Academy is available at www.GreatRiverConnectionsAcademy.com.

