Event to explore Ohio to Erie Trail

Join the Delaware County Friends of the Trail for a family-friendly trail ride or walk exploring the Ohio to Erie Trail in Delaware County starting in Galena beginning Sunday, June 24.

Area residents, including those newer to bicycling and those interested in local trails, are invited to gather the last Sunday of each month June through September at 2 p.m. at the Galena Brick Trail trailhead on North Walnut Street near the Galena Cemetery. DCFT will have light refreshments.

The approximately eight-mile bicycle ride will include the newest section of the Galena Brick Trail with picturesque views from the railroad trestle high over Little Walnut Creek, Preservation Parks of Delaware County’s Hoover Scenic Trail, and the tree-lined Genoa Trail in Genoa Township.

DCFT volunteers will lead the ride and provide an introduction to basic ride safety as well as a brief overview of the Ohio to Erie Trail in eastern Delaware County. The ride will be on trails except for short connections on Dustin, Old 3C and Plumb roads. The ride will take about one hour at an average speed of 10 to 12 miles per hour. Ride participants must have helmets and should bring water.

Those who prefer to walk are encouraged to stroll along the tree-shaded Galena Brick Trail, enjoy views of Little Walnut Creek and Hoover Reservoir, and turn around where the trail meets Dustin Road.

The event may be cancelled in the event of rain.

The Ohio to Erie Trail stretches from the Ohio River in Cincinnati to Lake Erie near Cleveland, with about 280 miles of paved trails and about 50 miles on streets and rural roads. Locally, the trail links Westerville, Galena and Sunbury with a short planned section in Licking County on to the Heart of Ohio Trail in Knox County. DCFT is working with the villages of Sunbury and Galena, Preservation Parks of Delaware County, and the Ohio to Erie Trail Fund to complete the approximately 13-mile trail.

The DCFT is a nonprofit trail advocacy group dedicated to the development of multi-use trails for recreation and transportation in Delaware County. Learn more at dcft.org or visit the group on Facebook.

Special to The Gazette

