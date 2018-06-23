Man indicted for alleged assault on deputy

A Dublin man was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury Friday for allegedly assaulting a Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Kirk D. Barton, 33, of 5953 Meehan Road, Dublin, was indicted Friday and charged with felonious assault, a fourth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

Prosecutors reported Friday that on June 1, the owner of the Bogey Inn in Dublin contacted police about Barton, who is a former Ohio State offensive lineman.

“The owner of the Bogey requested an intoxicated male patron be escorted out of the establishment,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “The patron became uncooperative and slammed Deputy Andrew Lee’s arm in the door of a taxi as Deputy Lee attempted to secure safe transport for Mr. Barton.”

Prosecutors said Lee sustained bruising to his arm and a cut on his elbow. He has since returned to regular duty.

An arraignment date in Delaware County Common Pleas Court for Barton has not yet been set.

Barton previously appeared in Delaware Municipal Court on June 4, where he had his bond set at $5,000. He posted bond the same day and was discharged from the Delaware County Jail. He was out on bond Friday.

A summons to appear in Delaware County Common Pleas Court has been issued. Judge David M. Gormley will preside over the case.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, the penalties for the felonious assault charge is between six to 18 months in prison or a fine of $5,000, and the penalties for the obstructing official business charge is between six to 12 months in prison and fine of up to $500.

Barton https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_barton.jpg Barton

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.