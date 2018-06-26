OLHS principal changing roles

After spending three years as principal at Olentangy Liberty High School, Bill Warfield will be stepping down from that role in order to transition into the curriculum department for the Olentangy Local School District. Warfield was promoted from vice principal at Liberty to principal ahead of the 2015-16 school year.

The district approved the transfer at last week’s Olentangy Local School District Board of Education meeting.

“I’m excited to work with the entire school district … it’s an opportunity to provide resources not just for grades 9-12, but for kindergarten, elementary, and on through the high schools,” Warfield said. “I will be able to impact a greater amount of students.”

As a curriculum supervisor, Warfield will assist in creating and revising the district’s curriculum, as well as developing and giving feedback as the district looks at different standards.

While Warfield is excited to expand his impact on the district, he said he will certainly miss his students at Olentangy Liberty.

“What I’ll miss the most is the day-to-day interaction with the kids,” Warfield said. “It’s been wonderful being around them.”

He summed up his time as a principal by saying, “It’s the best job I’ve ever had.”

OLSD Director of Communications Krista Davis said Mike Starner has been slated to take over as principal at Liberty High School, pending board approval. The board is expected to take action on the hire at June 28 meeting.

In other administrative news:

• Olentangy Orange Vice Principal Chris Saiben resigned from his position, effective July 31. Saiben moved into the vice principal position ahead of the 2012-13 school year and spent five years at the school.

• Heidi Leeds was approved as the assistant principal at Alum Creek and Cheshire elementary schools.

• Kevin Pulfer was named as assistant principal at Heritage and Liberty Tree elementary schools.

• Kevin Sherman will move into the assistant principal role at Johnnycake Corners and Walnut Creek elementary schools.

• Melinda Shultz will become the assistant principal at Scioto Ridge and Wyandot Run elementary schools.

