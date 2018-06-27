Feel the heat

Liberty, Orange and Concord Township fire departments participated in a live training burn of a house on Liberty Road between Hyatts and Home Roads Tuesday. The combined departments spent the morning igniting fires inside the house for the live training. Each team would take a turn at extinguishing the blaze. Once the house became unsafe, Liberty Township Fire Chief Tom O’Brien gave the word to let the fire consume the house.

