Annual concert set for July 4

For the 33rd consecutive year, the Central Ohio Symphony will present its annual 4th of July concert on Wednesday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Jaime Morales-Matos will direct the orchestra in Phillips Glen, located behind Gray Chapel on the Sandusky Street main campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, just one block south of downtown Delaware. Central Ohio singer Kevin Robinson will perform “The Star Spangled Banner” and George Needham, director of the Delaware County District Library, will be the evening’s host.

“This concert is our gift back to the community for the strong support it has always given us,” said Symphony Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “We look forward to this event every year.”

As is tradition, the evening’s program will feature music by American composers, including the popular “Armed Forces Salute” in recognition of veterans and active service personnel. Hyer said there would be a emphasis on movie and stage music this year, including “Jurassic Park,” “Themes of 007” and music from the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” Opening the concert will be “Liberty Fanfare,” written by John Williams for the rededication of the Statue of Liberty.

As has become tradition, the group will perform Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” replete with theatre cannon blasts.

One of Ohio’s largest free orchestra performances, attendance in recent years numbered between 6,000 and 8,000. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic and chairs or a blanket to enjoy annual event, a July 4th tradition for many families.

Lawn seating is free. The Symphony also provides limited general admission chair seating in front of the stage for $6. Tickets are available online at www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office, located at 24 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware, as well as at the concert. The City of Delaware’s fireworks display will start immediately following the concert.

The lead sponsors for this year’s concert is Willow Brook Christian Communities, Zangmeister Cancer Center and Mount Carmel with additional support from the City of Delaware, and the Ohio Arts Council. Ohio Wesleyan University is the site host for the concert. The Symphony is accepting donations in any amount for the 4th of July concert and that donations may be made online at www.centralohiosymphony.org or by contacting the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

For more information on the concert, visit www.centralohiosymphony.org or call the Central Ohio Symphony office at 740-362-1799.

