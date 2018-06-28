Director leaves Delaware County JFS

After three years of serving Delaware County as director of Job and Family Services, David Dombrosky conveyed his gratitude one last time, during the last county commissioners meeting he would attend, on June 11.

“It’s a great place to work,” he told the board of commissioners. “Hopefully, the best you can do as a director is leave it a little better than when you came in. I think we’ve done that. Hopefully, your next director will pick up on some of our initiatives and keep them moving forward.”

Before coming to Delaware County to take on his new position in August of 2015, Dombrosky was the director of Clark County JFS.

In Dombrosky’s absence, Angela Thomas will serve as interim director of Delaware County JFS.

“David’s last day was June 15,” said Jane Hawes, Communications and Employee Relations manager. “He took a directorship with Mecklenburg County in North Carolina, which was an excellent opportunity for him made possible by his outstanding record of achievement here, and we all wish him the best.”

Before Dombrosky could get away from the podium, Commissioner Gary Merrell stopped to wish him the best in his new position in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Thank you for our service to our county,” Merrell said.

Dombrosky thanked the commissioners for the opportunity to serve the people of Delaware County.

“I would like to thank you as well,” said Commissioner Barb Lewis. “It’s been a pleasure working with you and we’ll definitely miss you. Stay in touch.”

Commissioner Jeff Benton told Dombrosky that he had really done a lot of good things over there (JFS) under not so easy circumstances.

“I want to wish you the best,” he said.

In October Dombrosky was faced an economy that was on the upswing which meant needed changes within the department.

“We’re inversely related to the economy. As the economy goes up, the need for our services declines,” Dombrosky told the commissioners at that time. “Earlier this year we reduced staff in our Workforce Development Division. That was largely based on the fact that work program participation in work programs tied to public assistance programs had gone down. At this point, it would warrant the reduction of three employment counselor positions.”

However, things worked out for the department due to the collective bargaining agreement allowing employees to move back to previously-held positions and there were enough vacancies to keep from disrupting other staff.

Commissioners commended Dombrosky for his diligence in managing the JFS staff and taxpayer dollars.

“You’re managing the taxpayer dollars responsibly,” said Commissioner Jeff Benton at the time.

Currently, the open position is being advertised on the Human Resources page of the Delaware County website. Just click through to available jobs.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_Delaware-County-Logo_F.jpg

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

