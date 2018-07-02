First Friday event seeking all artists

Delaware’s July First Friday event will have a touch of both art and freedom as Main Street Delaware presents “Chalk it up for FREEdom” on July 6. Main Street Delaware invites the community to create their sidewalk chalk masterpieces along the sidewalks of historic downtown Delaware.

“Pavement Picasso’s and sidewalk Seurat’s of all ages are invited to decorate the downtown for free,” a press release from Main Street Delaware states.

The event is free, and artists are asked simply to bring their own sidewalk chalk and begin working on their selected sidewalk square. The designated areas are located on Sandusky Street between Spring Street and Central Avenue, or on Winter Street between Franklin and Union streets.

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Per usual, shops and restaurants will operate on extended hours to accommodate patrons.

“I can’t wait to see all of the colorful art that our chalk it up artists will create,” said Susie Bibler, Main Street Delaware’s executive director. “I hope everyone comes downtown to take part in this free, fun summer celebration.”

“Chalk it up for FREEdom” is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and The Alpha Group’s “Zoom Duck Derby and Walk,” which is being held to raise funds for services for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Alpha Group will have a tent at “Chalk it up for FREEdom.” Look for the 15-foot inflatable duck or follow the duck feet chalked on the sidewalk to learn more about the event.

The inaugural “Zoom Duck Derby and Walk” will be held on Aug. 4 at Zoombezi Bay, beginning with a wellness walk at 8 a.m. through the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m., and parking is free with the purchase of a $25 zoom duck pass. The pass includes one duck derby entry, entrance to both parks, and admission to the wellness walk.

During the fundraiser, 5,000 rubber ducks will be launched down the lazy river at Zoombezi Bay, with the owners of the top three finishing ducks receiving cash prizes totaling $5,000. There will also be additional prizes given out. Additional ducks can be adopted for $5 at www.zoomduckderby.com.

The Alpha Group is one of Delaware County’s largest nonprofit providers of services to individuals with developmental disabilities, and it now extends services to eight additional surrounding counties. The adoption of ducks will provide funding for programs and services.

“I encourage everyone to come down and join us on Aug. 4 as this is the first year at an exciting new venue,” Darren Shulman, board chairman of The Alpha Group, said. “Adopting a duck is a fun way to support Alpha, and I can’t think of a better place to watch your duck race than Zoombezi Bay.”

More information about The Alpha Group can be provided by calling 740-368-5810 or by emailing info@alphagroup.net.

For more information about First Friday or other Main Street Delaware events, contact Bibler at 740-362-6050 or by email at director@mainstreetdelaware.com.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

