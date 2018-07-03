Large turnout expected for fireworks

The Delaware Police Department estimates 30,000 people will flock to the city on Wednesday, July 4, for the annual fireworks show, according to a city press release.

The scheduled July 4 events taking place in Delaware include the following:

• Delaware 4th of July parade starting from fairgrounds at 3 p.m.

• Central Ohio Symphony’s concert at 7:30 p.m. at Phillips Glen, Ohio Wesleyan University campus

• Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Street closures

The Fourth of July events taking place throughout the city will result in intermittent street closures, including but not limited to:

• Pennsylvania Avenue east from the fairgrounds; Sandusky Street south through the downtown to Wilmer Street and Henry Street (3 to 4 p.m.)

• Henry Street between Wilmer and William streets as the parade concludes (4 to 4:30 p.m.)

• Parade: No parking permitted July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue from North Liberty Street to North Sandusky Street; and Sandusky Street from Spring Street to Marshall Court/Hayes Building

• Hayes Street off Henry Street (2 p.m. to fireworks conclusion)

• Henry Street between Olentangy and Wilmer streets (6 p.m. to fireworks conclusion)

• Henry Street between Selby Stadium and William Street: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Henry Street will remain open until the Central Ohio Symphony concert starts; Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Henry Street will close at William Street

Fireworks

Due to the fireworks show, no parking will be permitted July 4 on the following streets:

• Henry Street from William Street to Olentangy Avenue from 7 a.m. to midnight

• Wilmer Street, Harrison Street, Wootring Street & Weiser Avenue from Sandusky Street to Henry Street (3 p.m. to midnight)

• Olentangy Avenue from Sandusky Street to Armstrong Road (7 a.m. to midnight)

• Stratford Road from Olentangy Avenue to 200 feet south of Olentangy Avenue (7 a.m. to midnight)

• Hayes Street (7 a.m. to midnight)

• Armstrong Road (7 a.m. to midnight)

• The bikeway bridge over U.S. Route 23 will be open before and after the fireworks show; but it will be closed during the show and will not be available as a viewing spot.

Sponsors

Byers Auto Group, Meijer and OhioHealth again are the main sponsors of the fireworks show. Each renewed pledges – Byers as the Presenting Sponsor, Meijer as the Grand Finale Sponsor, and OhioHealth as the Community Spirit Sponsor – for the July 4 spectacle.

Also supporting the show with donations this year are JEG’s Automotive, the Delaware Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Structurepoint, CT Consultants, Scioto Energy, PPG and First Commonwealth Bank.

Parking

Phillips Hall will be open for handicap parking for Central Ohio Symphony concertgoers.

Lots at the Schimmel/Conrades Science Center, Meek Aquatics and Recreation Center, and Margaret Sagan softball field will be closed for fireworks preparation and viewing.

Food

Food vendors will be set up on Hayes Street and will begin serving around 5 p.m.

Restrooms

Portable toilets will be available on Hayes Street, outside the Meek Center, and outside Margaret Sagan softball field. Selby Field restrooms will be open until 10 p.m.

Closings

City offices will be closed Wednesday, July 4. Residential refuse, recycling and yard waste crews operate on the “next day” collection schedule for the week, beginning Thursday, July 5, and continue through Saturday, July 7.

Questions concerning the collection schedule may be directed to the Customer Service Request Line at 740-203-1810.

