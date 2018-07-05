PROPERTY TRANSFERS

5705 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Premier Living Properties LLC; $78,000.
7824 Steitz Rd, Powell; Flores Properties LLC to Warrick, Jon; $253,000.
163 Grandview Ave, Delaware; Basbagill, Mary Ellen to Basbagill, Kathleen; $125,000.
6980 State Route 37, Sunbury; 6980 State Route 37 East LLC to P D Paykoff Companies LLC; $420,000.
1587 Wrenbury Dr, Galena; Trinity Homes Builders LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $112,000.
6782 Kinsale Ln, Powell; Gereluk, Peter D to Dillon, David D & Virginia L; $310,000.
253 Richards Cir, Delaware; Lacy, Kelli D to Welch, Erik & Sierra; $129,000.
407 Meadow View Dr, Powell; Stedman, Michael K & Suzanna K to Scott, Samantha & Ryan; $294,000.
1755 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $90,000.
2111 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $88,000.
177 Pinecrest Dr, Delaware; Lopez, Nicholas J & Elizabeth L to Glassburn, James L & Virginia; $275,000.
8041 Saybrook Dr, Westerville; Nofziger, Deborah H Trustee to Al-hejazin, Yousef Bishara; $436,900.
6903 Spring Run Dr, Westerville; Winkler, Derek M & Ellen M to Wasch, Christopher A & Courtney; $337,000.
196 S Franklin St, Delaware; Pierce, Kristi E to Corl, Robyn A; $140,900.
537 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Singleton, Mary P to Fraley, Karen Sue; $224,375.
470 Westgreen Ln, Westerville; Waiwood, Kathleen to Mason, Jerry & Suanne; $247,000.
1946 State Route 229, Ashley; Beecher, Jason T & Justine L to Nix, Brandon & Elizabeth; $316,500.
480 Wheatfield Dr, Delaware; Teegardin, James C Cross Teegardin, Debra J to Sowder, Hannah Rae; $211,900.
2378 Charoe St, Lewis Center; Murphy, Matthew G & Deborah M Green-Murphy to Patterson, Michael & Terri Mae; $430,000.
319 Quarter Way, Delaware; Scheffler, Matthew E & Elizabeth N to Wang, Ketong & Chang Chun Ya; $448,000.
8749 Paulden Ct, Lewis Center; Open House Ohio Realty & Investments LLC to Nuki, Keiji; $278,000.
4684 Scioto Pkwy, Powell; Varner, Deborah L to Nolan Twin Properties LLC; $278,550.
337 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc to Abonjuah, Samuel F & Ackah-Andoh Hagar; $281,940.
4110 N Three B’s & K Rd, Sunbury; Bruno, Robert F & Wendy M to Kohn, John F & Carol M; $395,000.
9438 Wilbrook Dr, Powell; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to McGrath, Ryan D & Jillian L Trustees; $883,292.
293 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; NVR Inc to Matthews, Reginald & Joseph Reena; $372,160.
7505 Paradisio Dr, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc; $95,000.
3919 Bradford Ct, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Dutta, Sunil; $410,780.
8117 Grant Dr, Dublin; Hannan, William Murray & Cortney Catherine to Miller, Leah & Todd; $950,000.
7429 Paradisio Dr, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc; $95,000.
965 Balmoral Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc; $82,475.
3848 Blue Water Ct, Powell; Curl, David B to Motz, Michael & Rader, Nancy; $517,500.