PROPERTY TRANSFERS


5705 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Premier Living Properties LLC; $78,000.

7824 Steitz Rd, Powell; Flores Properties LLC to Warrick, Jon; $253,000.

163 Grandview Ave, Delaware; Basbagill, Mary Ellen to Basbagill, Kathleen; $125,000.

6980 State Route 37, Sunbury; 6980 State Route 37 East LLC to P D Paykoff Companies LLC; $420,000.

1587 Wrenbury Dr, Galena; Trinity Homes Builders LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $112,000.

6782 Kinsale Ln, Powell; Gereluk, Peter D to Dillon, David D & Virginia L; $310,000.

253 Richards Cir, Delaware; Lacy, Kelli D to Welch, Erik & Sierra; $129,000.

407 Meadow View Dr, Powell; Stedman, Michael K & Suzanna K to Scott, Samantha & Ryan; $294,000.

1755 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $90,000.

2111 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $88,000.

177 Pinecrest Dr, Delaware; Lopez, Nicholas J & Elizabeth L to Glassburn, James L & Virginia; $275,000.

8041 Saybrook Dr, Westerville; Nofziger, Deborah H Trustee to Al-hejazin, Yousef Bishara; $436,900.

6903 Spring Run Dr, Westerville; Winkler, Derek M & Ellen M to Wasch, Christopher A & Courtney; $337,000.

196 S Franklin St, Delaware; Pierce, Kristi E to Corl, Robyn A; $140,900.

537 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Singleton, Mary P to Fraley, Karen Sue; $224,375.

470 Westgreen Ln, Westerville; Waiwood, Kathleen to Mason, Jerry & Suanne; $247,000.

1946 State Route 229, Ashley; Beecher, Jason T & Justine L to Nix, Brandon & Elizabeth; $316,500.

480 Wheatfield Dr, Delaware; Teegardin, James C Cross Teegardin, Debra J to Sowder, Hannah Rae; $211,900.

2378 Charoe St, Lewis Center; Murphy, Matthew G & Deborah M Green-Murphy to Patterson, Michael & Terri Mae; $430,000.

319 Quarter Way, Delaware; Scheffler, Matthew E & Elizabeth N to Wang, Ketong & Chang Chun Ya; $448,000.

8749 Paulden Ct, Lewis Center; Open House Ohio Realty & Investments LLC to Nuki, Keiji; $278,000.

4684 Scioto Pkwy, Powell; Varner, Deborah L to Nolan Twin Properties LLC; $278,550.

337 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc to Abonjuah, Samuel F & Ackah-Andoh Hagar; $281,940.

4110 N Three B’s & K Rd, Sunbury; Bruno, Robert F & Wendy M to Kohn, John F & Carol M; $395,000.

9438 Wilbrook Dr, Powell; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to McGrath, Ryan D & Jillian L Trustees; $883,292.

293 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; NVR Inc to Matthews, Reginald & Joseph Reena; $372,160.

7505 Paradisio Dr, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc; $95,000.

3919 Bradford Ct, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Dutta, Sunil; $410,780.

8117 Grant Dr, Dublin; Hannan, William Murray & Cortney Catherine to Miller, Leah & Todd; $950,000.

7429 Paradisio Dr, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc; $95,000.

965 Balmoral Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc; $82,475.

3848 Blue Water Ct, Powell; Curl, David B to Motz, Michael & Rader, Nancy; $517,500.