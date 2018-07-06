PROPERTY TRANSFERS

215 Partridge Bnd, Powell; Schwartz, Steven J to Romain, Daniel J & Rachael D; $545,000.

99 Isaac Ln, Delaware; NVR Inc to Robinwood Corporate Center LLC; $215,970.

159 Cheshire Crossing Dr, Delaware; Hooks, Darcirae Stover & Jamieson Ivo to McGee, John F & Diane F; $315,000.

529 Meadow View Dr, Powell; French, Shari L to Cole, Steven; $265,000.

460 Melick Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc to Drakeford, Robert B & Samantha C; $454,810.

2693 Bromfield Pl, Lewis Center; Dietz, Chad M & Melissa L to Biswas, Kallol & Banik Ujjoinee; $450,000.

6620 Miller-Paul Rd, Westerville; White, Robert W Jr Melody R to Johnson, Jack R & Hebblethwaite, Kelly; $455,000.

7484 Paradisio Dr; Galena, NVR Inc to Imertreijs, Brian M & Laura E; $467,227.

106 Harrison St, Sunbury; Mckenzie, Darren & Melissa to Fotis, Angela C & Raymond C Jr.; $193,000.

250 White Elm Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Cornett, Ward L Iii & Becky Sutherland; $350,142.

315 Fox Trail Dr, Sunbury; Boham, Kathy & Higgins, Jerry Successor Co Trustees to Zachariah, Jerry D & Brandy L; $210,000.

390 Cherry Leaf Rd, Delaware; Moeller, Donnalyn to Bell, Wesley T & Kovatch, Mallory L; $294,000.

2349 Rufus Ct, Lewis Center; Simpson, Cynthia M to Powers, Cass & Taylor; $389,500.

8778 Linksway Dr, Powell; Feiler, Craig C & Kirk S to Prisco, David John; $238,000.

365 Meadow Ash Dr, Lewis Center; Agyekum, Yaw Owusu Badohu Delali to Deger, Sema & Mustafa Ersin; $243,000.

8573 Olenbrook Dr, Lewis Center; Santora, John B & Swetnam, Hannah to Keeslar, Evan J; $260,000.

441 Westgreen Ln, Westerville; Wilson, Thomas G to McGrew, Kelly S; $225,000.

46 Spicewood Ln, Powell; Nagle, Richard M Jill L to Nixon, Jennifer K; $272,300.

5258 Genoa Farms Blvd, Westerville; Smith, Cybele E to Weisenbarger, Zachary W & Stacho, Allison M; $292,000.

14463 Trenton Rd, Sunbury; Mengon, Arthur M & Jeanette L to Schend, Donald E & Meyer, Donna; $462,000.

6682 Alberta Pl, Westerville; Murphy, Richard W to Murphy, Stephanie C; $262,000.

77 Park Ave, Delaware; Curiosity Rentals LLC to Weiser, David; $104,000.

133 S Vernon St, Sunbury; Linnane, Susan M Loudakis, Magdalene to Middendorf, Austin; $138,500.

85 Holmes St, Galena; Milburn, Plumer to Jacqson Properties Inc; $50,000.

1780 Bowtown Rd, Delaware; Piacentino, George A Pratt, Mary K to Piacentino, George A; $85,100.