BOE to consider staffing changes, building addition

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday to consider a number of staffing changes as well as an expansion to the district’s transportation center.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the meeting room at Willis Education Center and will consider approving a number of action items.

The board will consider approving two resignations: Heather Smith, a guidance counselor at Hayes High School, and Matthew Lewis, a bus driver with the district.

BOE members will also consider approving a number of employments, including Danielle Allen, who would be an intervention specialist at Conger Elementary; Leslie Cellar, who would be a guidance counselor at Hayes; Jennifer Clark, for an intervention specialist position at Carlisle Elementary and Schultz Elementary; Emily Hubbard, who would work as a first-grade teacher at Conger; Barbara Knoll, a kindergarten teacher at Carlisle; and Krystal Spurlock, who would work as an intervention specialist and in the cross-categorical room at Dempsey Middle School.

Additionally, the board will consider hiring a number of classified staff, including Sarah Bowman, a cook/cashier at Dempsey; Tammy Fett, a 3-hour custodian at Hayes; Charlotte Moorman, a second-shift custodian at Carlisle; Laura Pennington, an educational assistant at Woodward Elementary; and Nikki Smith, an administrative assistant at Carlisle.

The board will also consider a $429,722 proposal for an addition at the Delaware City Schools Transportation Center located on Liberty Road. If approved, the contract with Delaware Building Systems, Inc. would enlarge the office area by adding a training room and enclose the wash bay, school officials report.

The board will also consider approving nearly 100 supplemental contracts for the 2018-2019 school, which include coaching positions, department chairs and club advisors.

BOE members will also consider approving a salary increase for School Aged Child Care (SACC) employees effective at the beginning of the first full pay period of the 2018-2019 school year.

Additionally, the board will consider approving a three-year Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) collective bargaining agreement.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

