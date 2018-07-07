PROPERTY TRANSFERS

243 Deer Cross Ln, Powell; Allen, Jean L to Baker, Gary C & Patricia S; $171,000.

1433 Lovingston Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to P & D Builders Ltd; $80,000.

108 Slate Ct, Delaware; Kolopajlo, Eric S & Tamara K to Eaton, Chris Alan & Misty N; $240,000.

743 State Route 605, Sunbury; Swager, Matthew Rochelle to Sabo, Richard & Courtney; $420,000.

Ulery Rd, Centerburg; Tudor, Adam & Stephanie A to Hamilton, Justin M & Abigail M; $93,500.

464 Crossings Dr, Westerville; Schropp, Arnold J & Melanie S to Meadows, James T & Heather W; $339,900.

5427 Slater Rdg, Westerville; Konst, Ronald A & Susan M to Letson, William & Susan; $466,450.

8323 Orange Station Loop, Lewis Center; Mirghani, Ayman & Balla Soad to Nitturi, Srinvas; $297,000.

7942 Porter Central Rd, Sunbury; J. M. D. J. A. to Goetsch, Robert C & Tammy; $420,000.

527 Covered Bridge Dr, Delaware; Shively, Mitchell J & Annette P to Raile, John D & George Carrie L; $400,000.

4790 Condit Rd, Sunbury; Benedum, Cathy S to Ansel, Brian T; $235,000.

211 Smokewood Rd, Powell; Maggard, Donna M & Jospeh L to Likki, Shravan & Mogalla Yashasvini; $423,000.

102 E High St, Ashley; Hon, Christopher Philip to Robson & Robson Properties LLC; $61,000.

6791 Letterman Dr, Powell; Roseberry, Regis W & Rose M to Porreca, Michael & Tracy; $218,798.

276 Chasely Cir, Powell; Savenok, Sergey & Albina Trustees to Quinlan, John H Jr; $330,000.

281 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; NVR Inc to Trewartha, Joel & Arin; $338,515.

308 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware; Medrock LLC to NVR Inc; $47,300.

5179 Threshing Pl, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Hamilton, Melanie Kim; $450,780.

Leonardsburg Rd, Delaware; Potter, Ross D to Koehler, Mark & Christine; $138,000.

5187 Threshing Pl, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Campbell, Brian E & Linn Karen D; $404,460.

5515 Covington Meadows Dr, Westerville; V. A. & K. to Wandrey, Richard P; $270,000.

5709 Genoa Farms Blvd, Westerville; Penner, Joseph & Lauren to Parthemore, Jesse R & Sarah E; $321,500.

101 Marblewood Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Brown, Sarah J & Larry D Jr; $291,128.

3114 Creek Rd, Sunbury; Tuttle, Drew R & Katherine M to Young, Michael Norman & Erin M; $254,000.

6684 Charles Rd, Westerville; Abdelnour, Deborah to Durieux, James L Jr; $253,500.

200 Greenbrier Rd, Sunbury; Delong, Craig A & Sarah J to Cole, Paul R & Vicki; $240,000.

492 Cobblestone Dr, Delaware; Perkins, Trent C & Lyndsey M to Driscoll, Melissa; $234,900.

716 Parkbluff Way, Lewis Center; Scott, Christina L to Calfe, Nicholas; $139,000.

610 Thistle Dr, Delaware; Harrison, Austen to Stites, Clay H & Brittany C; $220,500.

6811 Jennifer Ann Dr, Lewis Center; Metzger, Curt D & Metzger, Cherise R Coleman to Mcnay, Timothy D & Sharon C; $542,500.

147 Autumn Blaze Pl, Delaware; Nelson, John to Poe, Jonathan A & Kirsten J; $299,900.