Commuter challenge to start July 16

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), Smart Columbus, CoGo and Enterprise Rideshare are teaming up once again to challenge central Ohio commuters to rethink their rides during the month of July. The Central Ohio Commuter Challenge encourages commuters to vanpool, carpool, ride the bus, and/or walk and bike to work, social events and errands from July 16-27.

“MORPC and its partners are excited to challenge the community to try new ways to move around Central Ohio,” states William Murdock, MORPC executive director. “The results from the 2017 challenge were inspiring. We’re really looking forward to achieving even better results.”

When using an alternative mode of transportation, commuters simply register and log their trips at MakeYourMilesMatter.com, making them eligible to win daily and grand prizes. This year, logging trips is even easier with the RideAmigos Commuter Tracker App. Each trip logged improves the chances of winning a prize. The first 100 people to log a trip will receive a pair of movie passes (where? Fandango?).

The campaign encourages anyone living and traveling in central Ohio to participate in an effort to reduce congestion and improve air quality by exploring new modes of transportation. By having more people sharing a vehicle or using alternative forms of transportation, individuals can reduce the amount of fuel purchased, reduce congested roadways, and improve regional air quality.

To learn more about the challenge or to register visit MakeYourMilesMatter.com.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

