Event aims to improve senior driver safety

In an effort to help keep mature drivers safe and mobile, AAA, SourcePoint and SAFE Delaware County are once again joining forces to hold a Mature Driver Workshop on Thursday, July 26.

The event, which will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware, will feature a range of seminars and hands-on activities, including:

• AAA: Discussion and tools to keep mature drivers driving safer, longer, including a Brake Reaction Timer, which tests reaction time to help drivers determine the amount of space they need to leave when traveling behind another vehicle.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol: Q&A with an officer about safe driving.

• Occupational Therapist: Information about new driving technology and the Grady Drive Program, aimed at keeping seniors mobile.

• Delaware Area Transit Agency (DATA): Discussion with expert on transportation options and opportunity to explore a DATA bus.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to experience CarFit, a national program developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association that gives a quick, yet comprehensive check on how well an older driver and their vehicle work together. CarFit’s 12-point checklist helps drivers stay safer, longer behind the wheel.

Participants that visit all stations, will have an opportunity to win prizes donated by participating organizations. Refreshments and snacks are also included for all participants.

Why it’s important

Seniors age 65 and older make up the fastest growing age group in the United States, with 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day. 86 percent of these seniors still drive.

Senior driver safety remains a major concern on area roads, the number of Delaware County crashes involving drivers age 65 and older has risen each of the past five years, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety crash statistics. Last year 680 seniors were involved in crashes in Delaware County alone.

While today’s seniors are more mobile than ever, many are outliving their ability to drive safely by an average of 7-10 years. Giving up the keys is associated with an increased risk of health problems, according to a new AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Columbia University study.

The Mature Driver Workshop is designed to provide mature drivers with all the resources they need to address mobility challenges.

For more information on senior mobility issues and programs, visit SeniorDriving.AAA.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by AAA Ohio Auto Club.

