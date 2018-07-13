OWU appoints new enrollment, communications VP

Ohio Wesleyan University announced July 9 the appointment of Stefanie Niles as its vice president for enrollment and communications. In her new role, Niles will oversee the offices of admission, financial aid, and communications and work closely with prospective students and families to help them successfully navigate the college-enrollment process.

Most recently, Niles served as the vice president for enrollment, marketing, and communications at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. At Dickinson, she oversaw 118 employees and was responsible for the admission, financial aid, marketing and communications, institutional research, and athletics departments. She served as a member of the president’s senior staff and co-chaired the college’s Strategic Planning Committee.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Stefanie Niles join our leadership team,” said Lynette Carpenter, Ph.D., a member of the search committee and professor of English. “The depth and breadth of her experience, her record, her understanding of the market, and of OWU’s specific strengths and challenges, as well as her leadership position at the national level, make her the ideal candidate to move us forward and help us meet our goals.”

During her tenure at Dickinson, Niles expanded international recruiting and enrolled the most diverse and best academically prepared class in the college’s history in 2017. The college reported its largest applicant pool ever in 2017-2018.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Ohio Wesleyan community,” Niles said. “I’m eager to work with the dedicated staff on the enrollment team to share the great benefits of an Ohio Wesleyan education with the world. It will be my honor to lead the effort to continue to expand OWU’s strong legacy through the recruitment of talented, diverse, and capable students.”

A national leader in her field, Niles is the 2018-19 president of the 16,000-member National Association for College Admission Counseling, the leading national organization for college admission professionals.

She will join Ohio Wesleyan Aug. 15 and report to President Rock Jones, Ph.D.

“Stefanie Niles is a highly accomplished, go-to, get-it-done professional,” Jones said. “Her energy, passion for a liberal arts education, capacity to mentor staff, strategic approach to leadership, and absolute drive to succeed all position her for success. She will be a tremendous resource to prospective students and their families during the college-enrollment process.”

Ohio Wesleyan Trustee Colleen Nissl, who served on the search committee, said: “Stefanie’s leadership skills were evident not only in her strategic vision for the enrollment division and their space, but also in her engagement at the national level. The Board of Trustees looks forward to welcoming Stefanie and fully supporting her agenda and advancement at OWU.”

Niles joined Dickinson in 2015, following four years with Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, where she last served as vice president for enrollment and marketing. Her career began with 12 years of experience at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, where she ultimately served as vice president for admission and financial aid.

Niles holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from the University of Virginia, a master of science in education from Indiana University, and a doctor of education in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

